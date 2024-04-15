All Destiny 2 Oracle locations in The Whisper mission

If you're looking for Oracle locations in Destiny 2 , you're likely trying to complete Into the Light's Oracular Seeker triumph to get the newly returned Karve of the Worm exotic ship. This spiky spacefaring vessel was originally called Thousand Wings, and was only available if you completed an Oracle-based puzzle in the heroic version of The Whisper mission.

Thankfully, getting the new version of the ship is a much easier process—you simply have to hunt down some Vex Oracles on the Legend difficulty of the new version of The Whisper. Shooting these Vex nodes will also get you the White Nail intrinsic upgrades for the Whisper of the Worm exotic sniper rifle, so they're worth tracking down either way.

While there are seven Whisper Oracles to find, there are currently just two available, so be sure to check back with us after the weekly update for more.

Oracle #1

Image 1 of 3 Make your way to the entrance of the first cavern jumping puzzle (Image credit: Bungie) Turn left and jump past the barrier with the lights (Image credit: Bungie) Turn left again around the corner to find the Oracle (Image credit: Bungie)

You can find the first Oracle after you solve the initial maze puzzle and drop down into the caverns where the Vex structures start appearing. You'll come to a sloped Vex passageway with a red light at the end. Jump across and enter into the first big jumping puzzle cavern, but instead of carrying on, turn left to spy a little Vex wall with some lights sticking up.

If you're unsure you're in the right place, Xol should start speaking to you around this point. Jump over or around the barrier, and follow the ledge, before turning to the left. Here you'll spy the extremely bright Oracle. Shoot it until it breaks and you'll get the White Nail II intrinsic upgrade for Whisper of the Worm.

Oracle #2

Image 1 of 6 Crawl along the walkway with the slow moving blocks (Image credit: Bungie) Jump across to the other side and take the elevator up (Image credit: Bungie) Don't follow the main route that continues the mission (Image credit: Bungie) Head further along the ledge and jump up to the next one (Image credit: Bungie) Turn around and look up to see a white-lit space above (Image credit: Bungie) The Oracle is just inside (Image credit: Bungie)

The next Oracle is at the end of the first jumping puzzle cavern. After you cross the area and jump around the corner, you'll have to crouch along a little walkway with some slow-moving blocks that try to push you off the edge. After this, jump across to the other side and take the rising platform up.

Instead of taking the usual left turn that progresses the mission, you'll want to keep going along the ledge and hop up onto the one above. Turn around and look up to spy a little white-lit opening with some Vex skeletons and an Oracle inside. Destroying this will get you the Karve of the Worm schematic.