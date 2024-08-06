Destiny 2 Fortunate Star god roll guide: Best perks, bowstring, and arrow

Fortunate Star is the newest weapon to be added to Destiny 2 as part of the Solstice event, and it's good news for all you bow fans who enjoyed sniping unsuspecting players with Lethophobia. Fortunate Star is another void lightweight bow that can get Kill Clip and Archer's Gambit, two perks that were only available on Whistler's Whim and Hush previously. And that's not all: thanks to double draw time reduction perks, it should be the best bow in the game for those of you looking to main the Legolas-on-crack playstyle.

Since Fortunate Star is a lightweight frame—with faster base draw time than Hush—Archer's Gambit should allow you to fire off a terrifying number of arrows quickly, so many in fact that I'm doubtful it's even the right pick in terms of perks. Below I'll run through my Fortunate Star god roll for PvE and PvP. Sadly this bow isn't craftable like Lethophobia, so you'll have to acquire it during the event and keep your fingers crossed. Thanks to a change that came in with The Final Shape, you will however be able to enhance the perks if you're willing to spend the materials.

Fortunate Star PvE god roll

Bowstring: Polymer String

Polymer String Arrow: Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft 3rd Column: Archer's Tempo, Successful Warmup, Repulsor Brace

Archer's Tempo, Successful Warmup, Repulsor Brace 4th Column: Kill Clip, Archer's Gambit

Kill Clip, Archer's Gambit Masterwork: Draw time

Fortunate Star is in many ways more suited to PvE than Lethophobia and has a variety of perks to look for, most notable being Kill Clip and Archer's Gambit. The former has only ever been available on the Whistler's Whim bow from Trials of Osiris and is a great perk for bows, giving you a 25% damage buff when you nock a new arrow after a kill. Archer's Gambit, on the other hand, is a reprised perk that was only available on the gambit bow, Hush. Landing a hip fire precision hit with this perk massively reduces draw time for a short duration.

It's also worth noting that Fortunate Star is the first lightweight bow—the frame with faster draw time—that can get this perk. So, the meme roll is Archer's Tempo/Archer's Gambit, meaning everytime you land a hip fire precision hit your draw time is buffed into the stratosphere—you'll shoot arrows so fast it'll be hard to land them. As a more serious roll, though, I'd recommend either Archer's Tempo or Successful Warmup and then Kill Clip. It's hard to understate how strong Kill Clip is on a bow—25% increased damage after every single kill.

You could even go Repulsor Brace/Kill Clip if you're a Gyrfalcon hunter, for example, who wants a harder hitting lightweight bow than Lethophobia to main, or swap Kill Clip for Destabilizing Rounds if you struggle to apply volatile from another source. Whatever you choose, I'd also recommend Polymer String and Fiberglass Arrow Shaft. The first buffs draw time and accuracy while the second gives accuracy another big bump. If you want to consistently hit stuff with Fortunate Star, especially if you buff draw time, then a boost to accuracy is a must.

Fortunate Star PvP god roll

Bowstring: Polymer String

Polymer String Arrow: Fiberglass Arrow Shaft

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft 3rd Column: Archer's Tempo

Archer's Tempo 4th Column: Kill Clip, Disruption Break

Kill Clip, Disruption Break Masterwork: Draw time/Accuracy

The best Fortunate Star PvP roll is a little dependent on what you're actually using the bow for. Lethophobia was an absolute menace for quick-swapping due to it getting Impulse Amplifier/Disruption Break or Explosive Head. Fortunate Star can also get Disruption Break, but honestly, if bow-swapping is your desire, you're better off sticking with Lethophobia overall.

Fortunate Star will perform better in PvP as more of a bow you main thanks to Kill Clip. I also recommend Archer's Tempo since it'll give you a little draw time boost for that follow-up arrow after you land a precision hit.

Same as above, Polymer String and Fiberglass Arrow Shaft are a must here for the increased accuracy. You could even buff accuracy further with the Masterwork—lightweights are pretty inaccurate in comparison to precision frame bows—but it's probably best to go for draw time so you can follow up and finish off other players. If you get into a rhythm procc-ing Kill Clip and Archer's Tempo consistently, the bow should feel quite deadly.