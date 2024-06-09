Beat down 'Robillionaires' in '80s anime-inspired FPS Mullet Madjack

Would you like to enjoy a face exploding FPS—the kind that's a retro-FPS but it's also not because it has this bizarre stylish blend of Ultrakill and Hotline Miami and vintage anime? The kind where you have to kill things to survive because in the science-fictional 2090s, exactly like today, people have evolved to need dopamine every 10 seconds or they will literally die?

Then you might want to check out Mullet Madjack . It showed up with a stylish trailer that's just aired during the PC Gaming Show to remind us that, hey, it launched last month in May. It's capturing the hearts of retro-shooting and fast-paced enthusiasts alike—though I'm also seeing there's also a no-timer classic mode, if that's your thing.

The key in Mullet Madjack is that you have ten seconds to live and you can only get more time on the clock by taking down enemies. Blasting through the campaign has you build and re-build your character as you progress from floor to handcrafted floor. There's also an endless mode, if you're the type to enjoy that sort of challenge, and a mean lady to laugh at you when you fail. That comes up in a lot of player reviews, for reasons I won't attempt to explain here.

It helps that the setting in Mullet Madjack is completely, absolutely bonkers. The world is ruled by ultra-rich AI robots called "Robillionaires" and your job as a "Moderator" is to kill them all. It's all in the color palette of a 1990s arcade and swathed in the aesthetic trappings of vintage 80s and 90s anime. Except for Madjack's absolutely glorious mullet. I think we can all agree that element is completely timeless.

Honestly, I recommend watching the trailers and checking out the cutscenes for this one whether or not you're intrigued by the pitch. There's a lot of heart put into the blends of 2D and 3D animation that make up these scenes—which has paid off, with a couple thousand user reviews and an overwhelmingly positive overall score on Steam.

You can find Mullet Madjack on Steam , where it's $20.