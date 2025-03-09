Battlefield: Bad Company 2's director had big plans for a third entry in the series, with your squad reuniting for an impossible mission amid a war between Russia and the US over Alaska

"I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate."

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 remains one of the most beloved of DICE's multiplayer shooters, thrilling players with its destructible warzones and cementing the Swedish studio's reputation for incredible audio design. Despite the game's reputation, DICE never greenlit a third entry in the spinoff series. But that didn't stop BC2's director David Goldfarb from making plans for one all the same.

Goldfarb recently revealed some of these plans on X (via GamesRadar) having rediscovered "the first three pages" of one of his Bad Company 3 scripts. "I forgot I had the store Haggard was working in called the 'Adiosvidaniya' and now I am freaked out by how much might actually have been accurate," he writes, referring to how the script reflects Russia's apparent encroaching influence on US politics.

Haggard is the demolitions expert from Bad Company 2's single-player campaign, and the comic relief of your squad. Goldfarb subsequently posted a "snippet" from his BC3 script, depicting a scene in which Haggard convinces a juvenile shoplifter to hand back the goods he stole from the convenience store Haggard works in, while his parakeet 'Miss July' chimes in with mimicked phrases.

The extract itself reveals little about Goldfarb's broader plans. Instead, those mainly emerge from user replies and Goldfarb's responses to them. For example, Bad Company 2 ends on a cliffhanger as the Russians invade Alaska, a point which is raised by one respondent to Goldfarb's post. "Short version is, Russia won and partially took over Alaska," Goldfarb replies.

Another user, going by the name Volt, proposes his own theory about how the rest of the story goes "So, they got kicked out of the military clearly," they write. "I'm guess[ing] there's a 'gang gets back together' for a special (impossible) mission". To which Goldfarb simply replies, "yup."

It's worth noting that this is merely Goldfarb's vision for how Bad Company 3's story would have gone down, similar to Marc Laidlaw's thinly veiled story summary for Half-Life 2: Episode 3. Asked whether DICE actually entertained the concept of Bad Company 3 as a project, Goldfarb replies, "the studio didn't, I was writing it anyway for myself."

Nonetheless, it's intriguing to hear how Bad Company 3 may have worked out, not least because it's been quite some time since we had any Battlefield at all. We did get to see a whole 10 seconds of Battlefield 6 recently, but that isn't much to sustain ourselves on. But even if a Bad Company 3 did somehow happen, it's unlikely Goldfarb would be involved. He currently heads up his own studio The Outsiders, whose most recent project was the thoroughly enjoyable rhythm FPS Metal: Hellsinger.

