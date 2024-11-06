Barney Calhoun goes to Xen in Black Mesa: Blue Shift's latest chapter, coming later this month

Black Mesa: Blue Shift | Focal Point Release Date Teaser - YouTube Watch On

Black Mesa: Blue Shift, the fan-made retelling of Barney Calhoun's pre-Half Life 2 adventures in the Black Mesa research facility (and beyond!), is set to launch its next chapter on November 17.

Originally developed by Gearbox as the second expansion released for the original Half Life (following Opposing Force), Half Life: Blue Shift turned the " Barneys " of the Black Mesa Security Force into a single, steadfast playable character, Barney Calhoun, who finds himself caught up in the central events of the Seven Hour War. Black Mesa: Blue Shift, announced in 2021 by a crew called HECU Collective, retells that tale in a mod for Black Mesa—which is itself a retelling of Half Life.

Like Black Mesa, Blue Shift is being released in chapters corresponding with the storyline of the original. The first four chapters arrived in relatively short order, but it's been two years since the release of the most recent chapter, Captive Freight , which came out at the end of 2022. Blue Shift developer CitizenFive told PC Gamer that the wait for this chapter has been longer for a simple reason: "Developing a chapter set in Xen is far more complicated than the usual levels."

"The chapters set on Earth are essentially corridors whereas Xen is a lot of highly detailed natural environments that require a far different pipeline," CitizenFive explained. "Building the detailed assets that go into each environment, creating collisions for them and optimizing them to ensure good performance within the limitations of Source engine, and working around a number of gameplay considerations (such as hacking in new Xenian enemies without proper code access) is generally very taxing."

Crowbar Collective faced the same challenges when creating the Xen chapters for Black Mesa, the rep said. "We've had the benefit of figuring out how to create level details with the help of VR which has sped things up somewhat, but it's still a complex process."

This new addition, Focal Point—the fifth of eight chapters—sees Barney sent to the alien world of Xen to help calibrate some teleportation equipment. Naturally, the process does not go entirely smoothly. It does look pretty cool, though.

Black Mesa: Blue Shift | Focal Point Trailer

Focal Point will also include "a lot of great improvements and content " for the previous chapters in Blue Shift, including:

New and improved scenes for Living Quarters Outbound and Insecurity chapters;

Improved skybox textures, lighting and Post Processing in all earthbound surface maps;

Added responsive surface sounds to some environments that will be played with nearby explosions;

Improved all explosions SFX and added distance attenuation to them;

Added completely new surface properties for certain props with unique physics sounds. (E.g. barrels, tarps, monitors, crates);

Updated many BM and BM:BS textures/materials;

Various other visual improvements.