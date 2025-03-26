Should you report Morris Wick in Atomfall?

So you've discovered Morris Wick's crime in Atomfall , but you're unsure whether to report him to the authorities or agree to keep his secret. If you happened upon the murder of Maisie in St. Katherine's church and investigated Wyndham Village, you likely found the brewery cellar and the letter contained within that implicates Morris in the crime.

It also reveals that he harbors pagan beliefs like the druids of Casterfell Woods, which Captain Sims would be none too pleased about if he found out. There are multiple outcomes to this lead and what you can do with the letter, so here I'll explain whether to report Morris and what the most lucrative path to follow is.

Should you report Morris in Atomfall?

You can find the letter incriminating Morris in the brewery cellar (Image credit: Rebellion)

You discover that Morris Wick murdered Maisie by acquiring the "Kill the one they call Maisie" note from the brewery cellar—accessible via the rat-infested ruins in the west of Wyndham Village, by the river (coordinates 30.5E, 80.5N).

You can then show the letter to three different people: Captain Sims in the village hall, Vicar McHenry in St. Katherine's church, or talk to Morris himself in the village shop.

Report Morris to Captain Sims

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Telling Captain Sims about Morris's pagan beliefs is the least lucrative option, since Sims is happy with whoever you report in the village and gives you access to Skethermoor Prison and the next stage of his lead so long as you report someone. Your better option is to follow his lead to investigate the baker and then either report Iris Baxter and her husband, or continue her lead and lie to Sims by saying that there was nothing to report.

You can also report the Vicar covering up Maisie's murder as long as you visit the church. Either way, Sims will be content and give you free rein of Skethermoor.

Report Morris to Vicar McHenry

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

If you tell Vicar McHenry about Morris murdering Maisie, he'll ask you to "deal with" Morris—not very godly of him to be honest. In exchange for making Morris disappear, he'll give you a tip about a mansion to investigate in the Casterfell Woods where Interchange scientists were staying, and he'll offer you the key to his chest upstairs which contains an Atomic Battery—a rather important story item.

Now, you can get rid of Morris by killing him yourself—which strangely doesn't seem to have any consequences, even with Sims—or you can report Morris to Sims as above, and he'll make him disappear, which counts for the Vicar. However, the best path to follow is combining this with the next option.

Agree to help Morris

(Image credit: Rebellion)

If you confront Morris Wick at the village shop, showing him the letter, he'll reveal a variety of info provided you agree to listen. He'll tell you about the druids in Casterfell Woods, but also that Vicar McHenry is a nosy bastard who is effectively gathering info on everyone in the town and using it to blackmail people—though it's unclear whether this is true.

He'll ask you to keep his murder of Maisie quiet, and if you do, he'll give you the best reward of all: a Master Crafting Manual. This opens up the Gunsmith, Deep Pockets, and Crafting Speed skills, and that first is particularly strong since it lets you upgrade weapons. He'll also direct you to Mother Jago in the Casterfell Woods.

So what's the best choice?

The Master Crafting Manual that unlocks gun upgrades is the best reward (Image credit: Rebellion)

Your best option if you want the most rewards is to do the following:

Report Morris to Vicar McHenry and agree to kill him Confront Morris and agree to keep his secret, getting the Master Crafting Manual Kill Morris Return to Vicar McHenry and acquire the Atomic Battery as well

This gets you all of the rewards and location tips, plus killing Morris doesn't impact you following Mother Jago's lead. In fact, the only downside to killing Morris is that there's no longer a trader in Wyndham Village, but that's fine since there's one in every other region. Make sure to barter with Morris for what you want before killing him—you can retrieve the stuff you traded from his corpse afterwards.

If you want Vicar McHenry to get his sins as well, after you've done the above, report him covering up the murder of Maisie to Captain Sims and say that you think he probably did it—two murders don't make an un-murder… or something. Since you've already concluded the St. Katherine's church lead, his quest is done at this point anyway.