Atomfall hidden cache locations

Finding hidden cache locations in Atomfall is a great way of getting spare crafting resources, items, and recipes, though you'll need a metal detector first. There are a few places you can get one; barter for it with Reg in the Slate Mine Caves, grab one for free near the radio tower in Slatten Vale, or even filch a free one from a scientist's corpse at Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor.

When you get close to a hidden cache your trusty detector will let you know, and then it's just a case of following the little red light and unearthing your find. Hidden caches aren't quite as exciting as you might have expected, but if you're looking for a particular recipe, crafting resource, collecting lunchboxes, or looking for leads, this list of cache coordinates should help if you have a browse.

This list isn't complete since there are an absurd number of caches in the game, and it's also worth noting you can find some caches in the Interchange, though that map has no coordinates.

Slatten Dale cache locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Coordinates Location Contents 24.7E, 74.2N Outside a bunker accessible through a crevice String and explosive lure (Hurricane lunchbox) 27.3E, 75.6N Near the waterwheels in a ruined cottage Alcohol, pistol ammo, and makeshift grenade recipe 29.5E, 73.6N Near to the outlaw camp and radio tower Interchange Escape Route note for Buried Secrets lead 29.7E, 75.1N Off to the side of the sunken quarry near the radio tower Gunpowder and shotgun ammo (Steel Commando lunchbox) 26.5E, 77.6N Behind some ruined cottages guarded by outlaws Chemicals, poison bomb, and nail bomb recipe 23.5E, 77.3N By the destroyed convoy Chemicals and painkillers (Spider lunchbox) 28.0E, 78.9N On an island in a fish-infested pond near the sewer entrance Alcohol, rifle ammo, and the Farewell Doctor note for The Little Tea Room lead 24.3E, 71.0N In the overgrown area inside bunker L8 by the crane Cloth and antidote

Wyndham Village cache locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Coordinates Location Contents 30.3E, 78.6N To the right of the road by a ruined cottage Glass and a grenade 30.8E, 81.0N Just north of the ruined brewery with the rat infestation Gunpowder and first aid kit (Spitfire lunchbox) 31.4E, 82.1N In the restricted building down the road from Mereview Hotel Iodine and a nailbomb (Yellow spitfire lunchbox) 35.6E, 82.8N In the ruins near The Boathouse June's Diary and Protocol's Secrets notes for The Little Tea Room lead 36.4E, 81.0N South of The Boathouse in the overgrown security checkpoint entrance Glass and a molotov 34.9E, 79.7N In the garden west of Wyndham Garage String and painkillers (Jet Ace Logan - Space Trap lunchbox) 32.1E, 79.1N By the cross grave at the back of the churchyard Alcohol and burn salve

Skethermoor cache locations

Swipe to scroll horizontally Coordinates Location Contents 36.8E, 75.9N To the left of the road by the Trader Camp String and pistol ammo 38.5E, 77.6N Behind a ruined cottage near the Protocol Workshop Iodine and pistol ammo 39.4E, 77.6N Behind Brinsop Manor in the hedges Scrap and Torn Signal Redirector Plans for the Signal Redirector lead 39.7E, 77.9N Also behind Brinsop Manor, at the centre of the hedge maze Poison, cloth, and shotgun ammo (Battler Britain lunchbox) 39.8E, 72.8N Behind the base admin building in the Protocol Camp Glass and a molotov 42.7E, 75.6N Near the greenhouses by the Vehicle Storage Bunker Requires Ilya's key to open. Contains Infiltration Report and Page from Ilya's Journal notes for the Infiltrators lead 43.3E, 76.3N In a group of hedges past the greenhouses near where the crows attack you Iodine and a makeshift grenade (Yellow Battler Britain lunchbox) 41.1E, 70.8N In Skethermoor Prison, turn left and drop onto the scaffolding as you reach the lower level Radiation resistance recipe, burn salve, and cloth

Casterfell Woods cache locations

