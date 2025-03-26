Atomfall hidden cache locations

By published

Use your metal detector to find these secret item stashes.

Atomfall hidden cache locations - Metal detector
(Image credit: Rebellion)
Finding hidden cache locations in Atomfall is a great way of getting spare crafting resources, items, and recipes, though you'll need a metal detector first. There are a few places you can get one; barter for it with Reg in the Slate Mine Caves, grab one for free near the radio tower in Slatten Vale, or even filch a free one from a scientist's corpse at Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor.

When you get close to a hidden cache your trusty detector will let you know, and then it's just a case of following the little red light and unearthing your find. Hidden caches aren't quite as exciting as you might have expected, but if you're looking for a particular recipe, crafting resource, collecting lunchboxes, or looking for leads, this list of cache coordinates should help if you have a browse.

This list isn't complete since there are an absurd number of caches in the game, and it's also worth noting you can find some caches in the Interchange, though that map has no coordinates.

Slatten Dale cache locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Coordinates

Location

Contents

24.7E, 74.2N

Outside a bunker accessible through a crevice

String and explosive lure (Hurricane lunchbox)

27.3E, 75.6N

Near the waterwheels in a ruined cottage

Alcohol, pistol ammo, and makeshift grenade recipe

29.5E, 73.6N

Near to the outlaw camp and radio tower

Interchange Escape Route note for Buried Secrets lead

29.7E, 75.1N

Off to the side of the sunken quarry near the radio tower

Gunpowder and shotgun ammo (Steel Commando lunchbox)

26.5E, 77.6N

Behind some ruined cottages guarded by outlaws

Chemicals, poison bomb, and nail bomb recipe

23.5E, 77.3N

By the destroyed convoy

Chemicals and painkillers (Spider lunchbox)

28.0E, 78.9N

On an island in a fish-infested pond near the sewer entrance

Alcohol, rifle ammo, and the Farewell Doctor note for The Little Tea Room lead

24.3E, 71.0N

In the overgrown area inside bunker L8 by the crane

Cloth and antidote

Wyndham Village cache locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Coordinates

Location

Contents

30.3E, 78.6N

To the right of the road by a ruined cottage

Glass and a grenade

30.8E, 81.0N

Just north of the ruined brewery with the rat infestation

Gunpowder and first aid kit (Spitfire lunchbox)

31.4E, 82.1N

In the restricted building down the road from Mereview Hotel

Iodine and a nailbomb (Yellow spitfire lunchbox)

35.6E, 82.8N

In the ruins near The Boathouse

June's Diary and Protocol's Secrets notes for The Little Tea Room lead

36.4E, 81.0N

South of The Boathouse in the overgrown security checkpoint entrance

Glass and a molotov

34.9E, 79.7N

In the garden west of Wyndham Garage

String and painkillers (Jet Ace Logan - Space Trap lunchbox)

32.1E, 79.1N

By the cross grave at the back of the churchyard

Alcohol and burn salve

Skethermoor cache locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Coordinates

Location

Contents

36.8E, 75.9N

To the left of the road by the Trader Camp

String and pistol ammo

38.5E, 77.6N

Behind a ruined cottage near the Protocol Workshop

Iodine and pistol ammo

39.4E, 77.6N

Behind Brinsop Manor in the hedges

Scrap and Torn Signal Redirector Plans for the Signal Redirector lead

39.7E, 77.9N

Also behind Brinsop Manor, at the centre of the hedge maze

Poison, cloth, and shotgun ammo (Battler Britain lunchbox)

39.8E, 72.8N

Behind the base admin building in the Protocol Camp

Glass and a molotov

42.7E, 75.6N

Near the greenhouses by the Vehicle Storage Bunker

Requires Ilya's key to open. Contains Infiltration Report and Page from Ilya's Journal notes for the Infiltrators lead

43.3E, 76.3N

In a group of hedges past the greenhouses near where the crows attack you

Iodine and a makeshift grenade (Yellow Battler Britain lunchbox)

41.1E, 70.8N

In Skethermoor Prison, turn left and drop onto the scaffolding as you reach the lower level

Radiation resistance recipe, burn salve, and cloth

Casterfell Woods cache locations

(Image credit: Rebellion)
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Coordinates

Location

Contents

23.4E, 91.9N

Near the road up a path to a ruined cottage

Explosive lure and poison

28.4E, 90.5N

Through a gap in some rocks leading to a tent by the shore

Chemicals and shotgun ammo (Jet Ace Logan lunchbox)

23.9E, 89.4N

Down the path from the radio tower by some ruined cottages

Chemicals and shotgun ammo (Jet Ace Logan - Flight from the Sun lunchbox)

Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Senior Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

