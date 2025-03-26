Atomfall hidden cache locations
Use your metal detector to find these secret item stashes.
Finding hidden cache locations in Atomfall is a great way of getting spare crafting resources, items, and recipes, though you'll need a metal detector first. There are a few places you can get one; barter for it with Reg in the Slate Mine Caves, grab one for free near the radio tower in Slatten Vale, or even filch a free one from a scientist's corpse at Brinsop Manor in Skethermoor.
When you get close to a hidden cache your trusty detector will let you know, and then it's just a case of following the little red light and unearthing your find. Hidden caches aren't quite as exciting as you might have expected, but if you're looking for a particular recipe, crafting resource, collecting lunchboxes, or looking for leads, this list of cache coordinates should help if you have a browse.
This list isn't complete since there are an absurd number of caches in the game, and it's also worth noting you can find some caches in the Interchange, though that map has no coordinates.
Slatten Dale cache locations
Coordinates
Location
Contents
24.7E, 74.2N
Outside a bunker accessible through a crevice
String and explosive lure (Hurricane lunchbox)
27.3E, 75.6N
Near the waterwheels in a ruined cottage
Alcohol, pistol ammo, and makeshift grenade recipe
29.5E, 73.6N
Near to the outlaw camp and radio tower
Interchange Escape Route note for Buried Secrets lead
29.7E, 75.1N
Off to the side of the sunken quarry near the radio tower
Gunpowder and shotgun ammo (Steel Commando lunchbox)
26.5E, 77.6N
Behind some ruined cottages guarded by outlaws
Chemicals, poison bomb, and nail bomb recipe
23.5E, 77.3N
By the destroyed convoy
Chemicals and painkillers (Spider lunchbox)
28.0E, 78.9N
On an island in a fish-infested pond near the sewer entrance
Alcohol, rifle ammo, and the Farewell Doctor note for The Little Tea Room lead
24.3E, 71.0N
In the overgrown area inside bunker L8 by the crane
Cloth and antidote
Wyndham Village cache locations
Coordinates
Location
Contents
30.3E, 78.6N
To the right of the road by a ruined cottage
Glass and a grenade
30.8E, 81.0N
Just north of the ruined brewery with the rat infestation
Gunpowder and first aid kit (Spitfire lunchbox)
31.4E, 82.1N
In the restricted building down the road from Mereview Hotel
Iodine and a nailbomb (Yellow spitfire lunchbox)
35.6E, 82.8N
In the ruins near The Boathouse
June's Diary and Protocol's Secrets notes for The Little Tea Room lead
36.4E, 81.0N
South of The Boathouse in the overgrown security checkpoint entrance
Glass and a molotov
34.9E, 79.7N
In the garden west of Wyndham Garage
String and painkillers (Jet Ace Logan - Space Trap lunchbox)
32.1E, 79.1N
By the cross grave at the back of the churchyard
Alcohol and burn salve
Skethermoor cache locations
Coordinates
Location
Contents
36.8E, 75.9N
To the left of the road by the Trader Camp
String and pistol ammo
38.5E, 77.6N
Behind a ruined cottage near the Protocol Workshop
Iodine and pistol ammo
39.4E, 77.6N
Behind Brinsop Manor in the hedges
Scrap and Torn Signal Redirector Plans for the Signal Redirector lead
39.7E, 77.9N
Also behind Brinsop Manor, at the centre of the hedge maze
Poison, cloth, and shotgun ammo (Battler Britain lunchbox)
39.8E, 72.8N
Behind the base admin building in the Protocol Camp
Glass and a molotov
42.7E, 75.6N
Near the greenhouses by the Vehicle Storage Bunker
Requires Ilya's key to open. Contains Infiltration Report and Page from Ilya's Journal notes for the Infiltrators lead
43.3E, 76.3N
In a group of hedges past the greenhouses near where the crows attack you
Iodine and a makeshift grenade (Yellow Battler Britain lunchbox)
41.1E, 70.8N
In Skethermoor Prison, turn left and drop onto the scaffolding as you reach the lower level
Radiation resistance recipe, burn salve, and cloth
Casterfell Woods cache locations
Coordinates
Location
Contents
23.4E, 91.9N
Near the road up a path to a ruined cottage
Explosive lure and poison
28.4E, 90.5N
Through a gap in some rocks leading to a tent by the shore
Chemicals and shotgun ammo (Jet Ace Logan lunchbox)
23.9E, 89.4N
Down the path from the radio tower by some ruined cottages
Chemicals and shotgun ammo (Jet Ace Logan - Flight from the Sun lunchbox)
