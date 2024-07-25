How to get Mythbrine Aethersand in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

With Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail's first tier of savage raids due to drop on July 30, hardcore players are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to flex their skills and dive into the expansion's first batch of high difficulty duties. In the meantime, crafters and gatherers are hard at work scurrying away hoards of Mythbrine Aethersand.

You see, with savage raids always comes new sets of crafted gear, which are often best-in-slot for the majority of classes. As a result, they go for an eye-watering amount of gil in the first few weeks of a new savage tier. Whether you're a more casual player looking to make a pretty penny off of keen raiders, or a hardcore gamer looking to go into the raids well-equipped without draining your wallet, there are actually steps you can take right now to make the process a lot smoother when the recipes finally do drop with Patch 7.05.

One of the most sought-after components for crafted gear each expansion is undoubtedly Aethersand, and this upcoming bundle of recipes will require Mythbrine Aethersand specifically. Square Enix is actually nice enough to make these ingredients available well in advance of the recipes, so you can already head out and grab Mythbrine Aethersand in preparation.

How to get Mythbrine Aethersand

There are a couple of different ways to get your hands on Mythbrine Aethersand. The first one is to use Aetherial Reduction on a Cleyran Carp or Longnose Gar. If you don't have Aetherial Reduction, you'll need to complete the quest No Longer a Collectable by speaking to Lydirlona in Mor Dhona.

Quick tip: You can check if you've completed the quest by hitting J to open your journal—or selecting Journal from the Duty Menu—clicking on Complete in the top-right corner and then searching the quest name. Just keep in mind that the search is case-sensitive!

Once you have Aetherial Reduction, you can find it in Actions & Traits from the Character menu or by pressing P. Head to the General tab where you can drag the action to a hotbar for easy access. Okay, now we have Aetherial Reduction, we just need the fish. If it wasn't already obvious, you'll need to be a Level 100 Fisher for this.

Image 1 of 2 Location for the Longnose Gar in Shaaloani. (Image credit: Square Enix) Location for the Cleyran Carp in Living Memory. (Image credit: Square Enix)

You'll be able to find the Cleyran Carp at the Mu Spring Eternal fishing hole in Living Memory during any time of day in any weather.

For the Longnose Gar, you'll need to head underwater at Lake Toari in Shaaloani and spearfish it. If it's large and moving very fast, it's probably your Longnose Gar.

Once you've caught some, click the Aetherial Reduction action and use it on the fish. If your fish has the max collectibility rating of 1,000, you're guaranteed the Mythbrine Aethersand, as well as the potential for bonus extras.

Alternatively, you can purchase Mythbrine Aethersand with Orange Gatherers' Scrips. These are obtained by handing in Level 100 collectibles, with one Mythbrine Aethersand costing 200 Orange Gatherers' Scrips. You can hand in collectables to any Collectable Appraiser in places like Solution Nine, Limsa Lominsa, and Mor Dhona and then purchase the Mythbrine Aethersand from any Scrip Exchange NPC. The two are usually positioned pretty close to each other, so you shouldn't have to hoof it too far.