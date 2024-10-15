Every Goku in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, ranked

PC Gamer Ranked are our ridiculously comprehensive lists of the best, worst, and everything in-between from every corner of PC gaming.

There aren't many fighters in the history of fictional brawling as instantly recognizable as Goku. The standard-bearer for Akira Toriyama's legendary Dragon Ball series, Goku represents the pinnacle of martial artists, always in search of the next bout, a superhero in his own right.

And because Dragon Ball has been running for a very long time, there are many, many versions of Goku. The recently launched Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero pays homage to basically all of them: Gokus, past, present, and future. From his base form to different flavors of Super Saiyan and plenty of hues of hair to boot, there's a lot of Goku out there. Never before have this many Gokus been able to fight this many other Gokus in a single game.



So which is the best? We all love Goku, but there are some forms and iterations of Goku that are undeniably more iconic. Some have tails, some don't. Some fire bigger Kamehamehas. It's important to weigh all of these elements in defining the essence of Goku. So I've examined all the versions of Goku in Sparking! Zero to determine a hierarchy, a ranking even, of the Gokus—based on their moves, their styles, and their sheer impact on the legacy of Dragon Ball.

The Criteria

Number of entries: 19

What's included: Every version of Goku, as he appears in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. This is, as best I can tell, a pretty comprehensive assembly of Gokus. There may be some minor forms missing (Farmer Goku), but it's a good starting point.

What's not included: Any fusions (Gogeta/Vegito), as they're distinct entities. Goku Black and his Rosé form, because they can't fool me: That's just Zamasu in a Goku suit. And Bardock.

19. Goku Super Saiyan (GT)

Every Goku is good, but we unfortunately have to crown a worst Goku, and the Super Saiyan version of Dragon Ball GT's Goku just has to be him. As much as I enjoy other GT iterations, the Super Saiyan one feels a bit by-the-numbers, lacking the novelty of his more notable transformations. This is the Super Saiyan form that feels necessary to include a bit more for function than flair.

18. Goku Z-End

A base-form Goku can be a great thing, but by the end of Dragon Ball Z we're much more used to Goku's golden visage than his normal one. Goku Z-End is entering the fight, but he's rarely finishing it in this base form. Even his Ultimate Attack in Sparking! Zero, a classic Spirit Bomb, sees him go Super Saiyan for the closing shot.

17. Goku Super Saiyan 2 (Z-End)

Super Saiyan 2 is an odd form for Goku. I've always associated this tier of Super Saiyan with Gohan, rather than Goku; his son was the one who cracked the door on this next step in powering up, after all. Goku uses this form, but it's not as much his as some other great forms on this list, and his Ultimate Attack is just a souped-up Super Kamehameha. Effective, but not exceptional.

16. Goku Super Saiyan (Super)

Once Dragon Ball Super and its accompanying media rolls around, it's clear there's an evolution in store for Super Saiyan. I actually end up liking this otherwise-quaint level-one form for Goku, just because it shows his mastery of power. His Ultimate Attack is fun too, with a bunch of Instant Transmissions ending in a big blast. A reliable new normal for powered-up Goku in the modern era.

15. Goku Super Saiyan Z-End

One of my favorite parts of Dragon Ball Z is the bit where, while training for the Cell Games, Goku and Gohan are just hanging out all day in their Super Saiyan forms. That's what this form always makes me think of; not just Goku the fighter, but Goku just going through life as a blonde. It ain't flashy, but it's a comfy Goku, and adding in a really great Instant Transmission Kamehameha finisher makes this an often underrated Goku, too.

14. Goku (Super)

What puts Dragon Ball Super's base Goku ahead is just the acknowledgement of how far Goku's baseline has ascended over the course of Dragon Ball. While transformations usually signify warriors hitting their ultimate power, seeing Goku's base form still stand up to some fairly capable foes is a cool way of showing that Goku is powerful. Even his Ultimate Attack in Sparking! Zero, while utilizing Super Saiyan Blue, also ties in the classic Kaio-ken technique, a fun nod to the series and a neat connection between early DBZ and Super.

13. Goku Mini (Daima)

This particular reverted-to-child Goku feels more like a tease of things to come, rather than a representation of a Goku we know and love. But he's also a pretty fun version of Goku, bringing the focus back down to his early days, using the Power Pole and an indomitable commitment to being the best to drive him forward. Hopefully he's a portent of good things for the Dragon Ball Daima anime.

12. Goku Super Saiyan 3 (GT)

While not the most iconic Super Saiyan 3 appearance, this golden mega-mullet Dragon Ball GT transformation is a visually fun one, bringing flashbacks of Gotenks to mind. His Dragon Fist is fantastic, and it's a reminder that just because Goku's body has changed, that doesn't mean his fighting spirit has diminished one bit. While still falling behind some other GT options, you do have to love the SSJ3 hair.

11. Goku Z-Mid

The roaring red Kaioken power is an underrated part of Goku's arsenal. Man, I really love seeing him build it up over the course of Dragon Ball Z. Hitting foes with not just a Kaioken, but a 20x Kaioken, feels excellent. Goku's management and usage of this powerful talent makes his Z-Mid form pretty fun. Plus, who doesn't love a good Spirit Bomb?

10. Goku (GT)

It was strange to see Goku return to his childlike form for Dragon Ball GT. But not only is it a bit nostalgic (which the new Daima Goku Mini is definitely also leaning on), it adds some fun limitations and restrictions to Goku at a time when he would otherwise be way, way overpowered. It's an interesting reset that shifts up the way Goku normally fights, and a fun callback to the start of the whole series. Plus, he gets a great Spirit Bomb with a solid cinematic finisher.

9. Goku Ultra Instinct -Sign- (Super)

A tease of things to come, the -Sign- form of Ultra Instinct is a weird one to rank. It's one of those in-between transformations, like the ultra-swole Super Saiyan form that Vegeta and Trunks come up with in the Cell Saga, and it's a little harder to visually distinguish from its more recognizable fully formed Ultra Instinct. Still, it's hard not to feel a little of that original excitement, knowing Goku was about to unlock a new height of power. In Sparking! Zero, he's agile, powerful, and throwing out flurries of fists in his Ultimate Attack too. Less flashy, but still an exciting new peak.

8. Goku Super Saiyan God (Super)

Super Saiyan God gets overshadowed by its blue counterpart pretty fast, in my opinion, but the way it comes about is what puts it so high up. The ritual to bring about a Super Saiyan God, and the surprising unity it requires of Saiyans—more often known for their solitary warrior spirit than teamwork—brings together a lot of characters to uplift one fighter. It's a neat concept for a new evolution of Super Saiyan, and I love what it added to the lore of Dragon Ball. Plus, Goku's red hair and eyes are visually striking compared to most other transformations.

7. Goku Super Saiyan 4 (GT)

If you are of a certain age, you remember hearing tales about the fourth form of Super Saiyan. You might have even crawled through internet forums and gone hunting for VHS tapes just to see this transformation that eschews the golden hair for a monkey tail, colorful garb, and long, black hair. For fans of that generation, seeing this sometimes divisive Goku line up alongside the more canonical iterations in Sparking! Zero is pretty dang exciting. It is a fantastic design, and the roaring golden Dragon Fist Ultimate Attack is a great reminder of why this form rules.

6. Goku Z-Early

This is classic, possibly even vintage, Goku. Before the Super Saiyan transformations, back when scouters were still reading out power levels, this is Goku at his core: a martial artist who just wants to get stronger and defend his planet from imminent doom. He's powerful, yet still only able to chuck a little fastball of a Spirit Bomb compared to his later iterations. Early DBZ is Goku at his scrappiest, and playing through the Episode Battles really reminded me of how fun and tenacious he is in those early fights.

The Top 5

5. Goku Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (Super)

Also colloquially known as "Super Saiyan Blue," SSGSS steps up the colorful new line of Super Saiyan transformations. The blue hue is an impressive visual, and its activation shows that Goku can train his way straight into essential godhood. While it becomes the go-to powered-up form as Dragon Ball Super goes on, especially in the Future arc, it's a really great look and embodies the fact that Dragon Ball will likely never acknowledge the concept of power ceilings—and really, should it? A new Pantone for Goku is always exciting.

4. Goku Super Saiyan 3 Z-End

While Super Saiyan 1 and 2 both have their own dramatic reveals, Super Saiyan 3 was a true moment of over-the-top Super Saiyan-dom. With spiky, electric golden hair cascading out like Samson, SSJ3 Goku asserts himself as the reigning champ of self-improvement. He's spent years training since the Cell Games, and emerges with a stunning, colossal display of power, one that would be the ultimate cap-off for Dragon Ball Z. He also, inexplicably, loses his eyebrows. Not sure what's up with that, but you have to love it either way.

3. Goku Teen

Goku has taken on so many forms over the years, but all the transformations in the world could not overshadow the perfect manga lead Akira Toriyama drew 40 years ago in his original Dragon Ball manga. This young and ambitious Goku, setting out on a world-spanning journey of training, fighting, and adventure is nostalgic in the best ways. Toriyama's original Goku is timeless. With a Power Pole in hand and a Nimbus Cloud at his feet, Teen Goku's got a whole life's worth of battles and tales ahead, and his appearance in Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero feels wonderfully nostalgic, even if he's struggling to keep pace with a few other top Gokus.

2. Goku Ultra Instinct (Super)

After its reveal, it took no time at all for Ultra Instinct Goku to take over the world. This silver-haired, nigh-untouchable warrior at the peak of his power is compelling for sure. But I personally like this form a lot because it represents Goku's core identity: his drive to grow and become stronger. This isn't a Super Saiyan form, but a show of mastery, a new line of power for Goku to tap into on his never-ending journey. This is an enlightened Goku in the state of the gods, separating body from self, fighting on pure vibes and looking absolutely unstoppable. Dodging everything based purely on instinct is simply cool as hell.

1. Goku Super Saiyan Z-Mid

If I had to pick the most iconic version of Goku, the one who appears in my mind's eye when I hear Goku's name, I just can't see any other beating out this iteration. Maybe it's my Toonami-raised brain talking, but this is Goku to me. He's fighting the vile villain Frieza on planet Namek, spurred towards untapped power by the death of his friend, and finally awakens the innate potential of Saiyans, going golden. The ensuing fight is legendary, commemorated in Sparking! Zero by the "Angry Kamehameha," with Goku's "You fool!" ringing out as he blasts his opponent.

This form kicks off a new era in the Dragon Ball continuity and in pop culture in general. Kids screaming to power up, golden waves of electricity signifying surging power, and arguably even Super Sonic. The brutal fight, and Goku giving his all to bring an end to Frieza's conquest, makes this the most memorable—and, dare I say, best Goku around.