'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore

News
By published

Ghoul for hire.

A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Ghoul Update for Fallout 76 went live last night, meaning anyone who's level 50 or over can now transform themselves into a rad-loving shuffler. This change of face provides players with new perks like not having to eat or drink, getting a rage buff when you ingest loads of radiation, and actually getting healed by rads, making you the perfect wasteland wanderer.

While not everyone has made this change yet, as there are plenty of good reasons to stay smoothskin, like staying chummy with the brotherhood or using the bloodied build, regular human players are instead trying to enlist the help of their fellow ghoulish players.

"Attention soon-to-be-ghouls: You are hereby conscripted to ore detail at Radiation Rumble," BloodyStigmata says. Radiation Rumble is a public event in Fallout 76. It involves players trying to protect a group of scavengers who are going to extract ore from the Emmett Mountain disposal site. But alongside acting as bodyguards, some players must simultaneously go to gather additional ore.

ATTENTION SOON-TO-BE-GHOULS OF APPALACHIA -- you are hereby conscripted to ore detail at radiation rumble. from r/fo76

"I don't want to hear any complaints," BloodyStigmata continues. "No, 'I didn't bring power armour' this or 'my hazmat suit was stolen by a Sheepsquatch' that, no no no no no you no-nosed fuckers. This time, you have no excuse. You all were literally made for this. You actively benefit from throwing yourself head-first into atoms' loving embrace, so now you get to play rock jockey. I hope those necrotic legs of yours still work 'cause you need to get them moving."

As I've chosen to become a ghoul, I guess I'll be one of the many players answering this call to action. As ghouls get perks from radiation, there really isn't any excuse as to why we shouldn't be the ones gathering up all the ore.

Ghouls will also probably come in handy when it comes to fixing generators inside one of the three power plants to complete the Powering Up event, or repairing the rad scrubber in the Eviction Notice event. Honestly, it's probably a good idea to just leave all irritated tasks to ghouls going forward, as well as some very determined players in Power Armour.

In the short time I've become a ghoul, I actually find it quite relaxing to just rest in radiated areas like rivers or nuclear waste sites. I'm not sure why—it just brings me a bit of peace. Collecting all the ore while everyone else is fending off irradiated feral ghouls sounds like a pretty decent trade-off if you ask me.

Fallout 4 cheatsNew Vegas console commandsSkyrim Anniversary EditionSkyrim console commandsSkyrim Special Edition mods

Fallout 4 cheats: Nuclear codes
New Vegas console commands: Stacked deck
Skyrim Anniversary Edition: What it includes
Skyrim console commands: Tune your Tamriel
Skyrim Special Edition mods: More for the Nords

TOPICS
Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Ghoul in sunglasses
Fallout 76's quest to becoming a ghoul couldn't be easier—unless you want to make friends along the way
A ghoul holding a gun
Playing as a ghoul in Fallout 76 is the new Wasteland experience everyone should indulge in
Ghoul in sunglasses
After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Fallout 76 - a player in a vault suit gives a thumbs up
Fallout 76's former project lead says it's still his favourite game he worked on, but the initial reception was demoralising: 'I got yelled at in an Apple Store, I'll never forget'
Avowed Envoy with mustache and visible mushroom growths looking to their left at the camera.
Avowed lets you pretend your character's not a stinky mushroom person, but that's the coward's choice
Fallout 25th anniversary
'Fallout wasn't designed to have other players': Fallout co-creator Tim Cain was extremely wary of turning it into an MMO
Latest in Fallout
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
Male and Female Vault Dweller holding guns and cresting a hill with ruined city in background
The New Vegas remake of the Fallout 3 that never was just got its first demo, not to be confused with the straight-up remake of the cancelled Fallout 3 or, indeed, Fallout 3
Lucy smiling while using her pip boy
Ella Purnell dreads being typecast for her 'poop finger' in Fallout: 'This finger is the bane of my life'
Fallout 76 - a player in a vault suit gives a thumbs up
Fallout 76's former project lead says it's still his favourite game he worked on, but the initial reception was demoralising: 'I got yelled at in an Apple Store, I'll never forget'
Mortimer Goth swanning around inside a New Vegas casino built inside the Sims 2
A Fallout: New Vegas fan is so fed up waiting for a remake he's decided to do it himself. The twist? He's making it in the Sims 2
Maybe I'll finally stop getting lost in Fallout: New Vegas' Bison Steve Hotel thanks to this new minimap mod
Latest in News
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped
Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark
Marvel Rivals crosshairs - Star-Lord flying up towards the camera with his guns at the ready.
'We balance for fun, first and foremost': Marvel Games' executive producer discusses Marvel Rivals' priorities and why competitive balancing comes second
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots
More about fallout
Male and Female Vault Dweller holding guns and cresting a hill with ruined city in background

The New Vegas remake of the Fallout 3 that never was just got its first demo, not to be confused with the straight-up remake of the cancelled Fallout 3 or, indeed, Fallout 3
Lucy smiling while using her pip boy

Ella Purnell dreads being typecast for her 'poop finger' in Fallout: 'This finger is the bane of my life'
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped

Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark

See more latest
Most Popular
The Marvel Rivals character Magik with her gold-colored sword extended toward the screen, her tights ripped
Marvel Rivals' devs like throwing in curveballs 'to make the roster more interesting,' meaning we'll probably get more characters like Squirrel Girl and Jeff the Land Shark
A hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds shows off their snazzy new earring while striking a pose.
Monster Hunter Wilds' next set of event quests let you snag a snazzy earring, plus armor and weapon decorations
HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console
Marvel Rivals crosshairs - Star-Lord flying up towards the camera with his guns at the ready.
'We balance for fun, first and foremost': Marvel Games' executive producer discusses Marvel Rivals' priorities and why competitive balancing comes second
Nvidia GR00T N1 robotics
Nvidia's GTC keynote inevitably went all in on AI but I'm definitely here for the Isaac GR00T robots
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 19
Inzoi - A character with a long bob in the character creator
Inzoi will cost as much as a Sims 4 expansion pack and until it leaves early access 'all DLCs and updates will be free'
Inzoi -
In good news for Sim-murdering sickos, Inzoi has '16 different types of deaths'
A photo of Nvidia&#039;s Zorah graphics demo running a large gaming monitor
Nvidia's expanded Zorah demo tells us how AI is the future of graphics: 'There's no rasterization going on at all. This is all ray traced and the amazing part is that it's actually faster than rasterizing'
Sennheiser HD 550 on a white box.
Sennheiser says it 'will not become a gaming brand' but its new HD 550 are a good excuse to use audiophile headphones for gaming