Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'

News
By published

Only for the children of atoms.

Scorched person with their hands on their head
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Ghouls made their way into Fallout 76 earlier this week, and since then it's mostly been positive. Regular players can now rely on ghouls to collect irradiated ore and venture into radioactive zones during events. But there's a small issue that's recently split the playerbase down the middle: access to ghoul camps can be a bit tricky for smoothskins.

One of the ghoul's best perks is their resistance to radiation and how you can now use toxic waste sites to heal and power you up. Because of that, plenty of other ghoul players, myself included, now spend most of their time sticking to the most irradiated parts of the maps for safety. So what better place to settle down and build your Camp than at one of these radioactive sites?

Fallout 4 cheatsNew Vegas console commandsSkyrim Anniversary EditionSkyrim console commandsSkyrim Special Edition mods

Fallout 4 cheats: Nuclear codes
New Vegas console commands: Stacked deck
Skyrim Anniversary Edition: What it includes
Skyrim console commands: Tune your Tamriel
Skyrim Special Edition mods: More for the Nords

As soon as I fast travel back home, my character immediately begins healing itself and getting stronger, ready to head back out and seize the day. These radioactive locations are also located in some further corners of the map, giving you a handy fast travel location that can cut travel time by half.

Some great locations ghouls may want to browse for their new campsite include Emmett Mountain, the crater near the Monorail Elevator, or the Federal Disposal Field HZ-21, which also has plenty of uranium deposits, a workshop and looks pretty sick.

The only problem with these locations is that they're not welcoming to all. While they may be a ghoul's dream spot, regular human players are having a hard time trying to visit these locations.

"To the ghoul who placed his camp where it was," Supernaut8086 says. "You know who you are, yes you—the ghoul who placed his camp in a heavily radiated area on the map. I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins. Veins that are wrapped in perfect smooth skin and not the wrinkled nut sack skin you have that looks like it's been left out in the Mojave sun. Worst part is you had your vendor in the most obscure place I have ever seen in any settlement."

To the ghoul who placed his camp where it was! from r/fo76

If you're not familiar with all the no-go radioactive zones on Fallout 76's map, I can imagine that fast travelling to one to make use of a shortcut only to be met with aggressive radiation piercing your skin would be a bit of a shock. The radiation also makes visiting camps for their vendor pretty difficult as you have to spend time finding the vendor and some more time browsing their wares.

"How dare you make me spend any second longer near the radiated waters and soil you built your settlement on," Supernaut8086 continues. "Do I look like a child of atom who celebrates and respects radiation? Now, I'm not a post-apocalyptic racist. Okay! I have many ghoul friends that I welcome into my settlement. Have some consideration for us 'smoothskins' the next time since I have a lot of patience and consideration when you ghouls visit my settlement."

I would suggest making camps away from dangerous radioactive sites, but as that's just not very fun for those who just got their new rad powers, it's probably best for those fast travelling to player camps to double-check exactly where on the map they're going and prepare accordingly.

TOPICS
Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
Ghoul in sunglasses
Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible
Ghoul in sunglasses
After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Fallout 76 - a player in a vault suit gives a thumbs up
Fallout's original designer is fine with the direction of the modern games: 'They're both what they are, and a ton of people like it'
Fallout 76 - a player in a vault suit gives a thumbs up
Fallout 76's former project lead says it's still his favourite game he worked on, but the initial reception was demoralising: 'I got yelled at in an Apple Store, I'll never forget'
Latest in Fallout
Scorched person with their hands on their head
Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76
Ghoul in sunglasses
Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible
A ghoul player character standing next to another ghoul
'You are hereby conscripted': Fallout 76 players demand newly-transformed ghoul players help them mine radioactive ore
Male and Female Vault Dweller holding guns and cresting a hill with ruined city in background
The New Vegas remake of the Fallout 3 that never was just got its first demo, not to be confused with the straight-up remake of the cancelled Fallout 3 or, indeed, Fallout 3
Lucy smiling while using her pip boy
Ella Purnell dreads being typecast for her 'poop finger' in Fallout: 'This finger is the bane of my life'
Latest in News
Lenovo Legion Go S in someone&#039;s hands with an apartment behind it
The first non-Steam Deck SteamOS handheld is now available for preorder, and Lenovo may be aiming for the ROG Ally X's throne
Scorched person with their hands on their head
Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
Gale, a wizard from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks very bloodied and very sad at the player while a celestial midnight blooms behind his depressed mug.
Baldur's Gate 3's latest stress test update fixes heartbreaking bug that caused a total party-wipe on Ironman Mode at the game's final boss, forcing dejected testers to restart the entire game
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven
X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
Naoe and Yasuke pose against the backdrop of a burning building.
After Ubi came crawlin' back to Steam, Assassin's Creed Shadows blasts past a million players in under 24 hours and has already smashed Valhalla's player record
More about fallout
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

How to become a ghoul in Fallout 76

Ghoul in sunglasses

Some Fallout 76 players have encountered a 'major game-breaking bug' which either makes it impossible to complete the ghoul quest or just makes you temporarily invisible

Lenovo Legion Go S in someone&#039;s hands with an apartment behind it

The first non-Steam Deck SteamOS handheld is now available for preorder, and Lenovo may be aiming for the ROG Ally X's throne
See more latest
Most Popular
Lenovo Legion Go S in someone&#039;s hands with an apartment behind it
The first non-Steam Deck SteamOS handheld is now available for preorder, and Lenovo may be aiming for the ROG Ally X's throne
The &quot;mind blown&quot; meme from Tim &amp; Eric.
Friendship ended with human race: Boffins declare the 'meme Turing test' has been passed, and AI is now making funnier captions on average than you useless lumps
Gale, a wizard from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks very bloodied and very sad at the player while a celestial midnight blooms behind his depressed mug.
Baldur's Gate 3's latest stress test update fixes heartbreaking bug that caused a total party-wipe on Ironman Mode at the game's final boss, forcing dejected testers to restart the entire game
Two adventurers face off against a pair of undead scallywags in Frosthaven
X-Com creator Julian Gollop unexpectedly takes over sequel to sprawling board game adaptation, and you can try out the closed beta next week
Nvidia Blackwell GPU with specs annotated.
CEO Jensen Huang reveals that Nvidia is now making chips in the USA but will that help with gaming GPU supplies?
Naoe and Yasuke pose against the backdrop of a burning building.
After Ubi came crawlin' back to Steam, Assassin's Creed Shadows blasts past a million players in under 24 hours and has already smashed Valhalla's player record
Gabe Newell in a Valve promotional video, on a yacht.
Valve CMO threatened the company would walk away from games if it didn't own the rights to Half-Life—'It wasn't an idle threat—we weren't going to take on all of the risk to make other people rich'
Uplifted chimp Penn and cyber-rat Trip in the key art for Animal Use Protocol
Animal Use Protocol's dysfunctional chimp-rat alliance drags the Stasis series into a horrible new first-person era
A woman with short hair stands next to a pot plant, provocatively
GOG's version of Silent Hill 4 has been updated with missing content from the original console game
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 21