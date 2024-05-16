Epic's 2024 Mega Sale goes live with its first-ever Dragon Age: Inquisition giveaway

The Epic Games Store's annual Mega Sale is now underway, with discounts of up to 85% on a variety of games and a free copy of Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition to get things rolling.

This is the first time Dragon Age: Inquisition has gone free on the Epic Store. Along with the base game, the GOTY Edition comes with a whack of DLC, including:

Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount

Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests

Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn

Jaws of Hakkon DLC Pack

The Descent DLC Pack

Trespasser DLC Pack

Spoils of the Avvar: 5 new mounts, 2 new sets of armor, and new options to personalize your base at Skyhold.

Spoils of the Qunari: An armored war mount, new armor sets — including 1 in the style of the Arishok — and Skyhold items.





As for the Mega Sale itself, a few highlights include EA Sports FC 24 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, both 80% off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Far Cry 6 at 75% off, and Mortal Kombat 1, God of War, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Assassin's Creed Mirage all at half price.

The Talos Principle 2, which I loved, and Robocop: Rogue City are both 40% off, and for something a bit less mainstream allow me to suggest Amanita's Botanicula and Chuchel, each of which are down to $3. Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition is also down to a fiver, which is a great price for a brilliant singleplayer shooter campaign.

Along with the usual weekly game giveaways, Epic is throwing out some extra freebies for the sale including a month of Discord Nitro and in-game loot for Dauntless, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Disney Speedstorm, Warframe, RPG Maker Unite, Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail. The Epic Rewards program is active through the sale as well: 5% of all eligible purchases will come back to you in the form of points that can be used for future purchases.

The 2024 Epic Games Store Mega Sale is live now and runs until June 13.