Epic's 2024 Mega Sale goes live with its first-ever Dragon Age: Inquisition giveaway
Epic's annual extravaganza runs until June 13.
The Epic Games Store's annual Mega Sale is now underway, with discounts of up to 85% on a variety of games and a free copy of Dragon Age: Inquisition Game of the Year Edition to get things rolling.
This is the first time Dragon Age: Inquisition has gone free on the Epic Store. Along with the base game, the GOTY Edition comes with a whack of DLC, including:
- Flames of the Inquisition Arsenal, Armor, and Armored Mount
- Dragon Age multiplayer Deluxe Edition chests
- Skyhold Throne, Red Hart Halla and Bog Unicorn
- Jaws of Hakkon DLC Pack
- The Descent DLC Pack
- Trespasser DLC Pack
- Spoils of the Avvar: 5 new mounts, 2 new sets of armor, and new options to personalize your base at Skyhold.
- Spoils of the Qunari: An armored war mount, new armor sets — including 1 in the style of the Arishok — and Skyhold items.
As for the Mega Sale itself, a few highlights include EA Sports FC 24 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, both 80% off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Far Cry 6 at 75% off, and Mortal Kombat 1, God of War, Dead Island 2, Hogwarts Legacy, and Assassin's Creed Mirage all at half price.
The Talos Principle 2, which I loved, and Robocop: Rogue City are both 40% off, and for something a bit less mainstream allow me to suggest Amanita's Botanicula and Chuchel, each of which are down to $3. Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition is also down to a fiver, which is a great price for a brilliant singleplayer shooter campaign.
Along with the usual weekly game giveaways, Epic is throwing out some extra freebies for the sale including a month of Discord Nitro and in-game loot for Dauntless, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Disney Speedstorm, Warframe, RPG Maker Unite, Honkai Impact 3rd, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail. The Epic Rewards program is active through the sale as well: 5% of all eligible purchases will come back to you in the form of points that can be used for future purchases.
The 2024 Epic Games Store Mega Sale is live now and runs until June 13.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.