Marvel Snap apologises for US TikTok outage by throwing a bunch of free stuff at its players

Marvel Snap—a cardgame I distinctly remember losing a month to in 2022 before I got a little tired of the typical TCG progression cycle—has made a downright generous apology to players who missed out during a recent outage, due to TikTok being temporarily banned in the US.

In case that just gave you a case of the 'huh?'s, let me elaborate real quick—TikTok, a social media platform, got banned in the US. Except it didn't. While it was banned, though, Marvel Snap went down, because it just so happens to be published by Nuverse, which is a subsidiary of TikTok owner ByteDance. A wide net catches all fish.

Well, it looks like developer Second Dinner is very sorry—and has either been seized by the giving spirit of Christmases past, present, or future or (more likely) is keen to not lose anyone kicked off the FOMO ride of regular tasks. On an article posted to X, the studio wrote:

"We realize that many of you missed out on time-based content, rewards, and Missions during this outage. This disruption of service is more than just an unfortunate blip in our eyes. As such, we are not only committed to making up for this disruption, but we want to welcome back players, new and old, with some extra goodies to celebrate."

This gesture has more than a few tokens in it, though—the list of freebies is actually pretty comprehensive and, quite reasonably, divided up between US and non-US players, as well as collection level.

Just as an example, US users with 500 collection levels or more get two spotlight keys, 5,000 season pass XP, 4,150 credits, 6,200 collector's tokens, 1,000 gold, tickets for gold and infinite conquest, 4,000 conquest medals, seven mystery variant cards—six of which are premium, four cosmic borders, and 155 times five boosters (which are used to upgrade your card's cosmetics).

Non-US players get considerably less, which is basically fair since said players would've only noticed trouble if they've been glued to the news cycle and not their phone screens. Still, it sort of feels like when some families give little presents to everyone on their kid's birthday, so the little tykes don't get too jealous. You can see the full ream of rewards on the article itself.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned by the studio when this whole shindig went down, Second Dinner will be seeking out a new publisher: "To make sure this never happens again, we’re working to bring more services in-house and partner with a new publisher. This is the beginning of a new era in MARVEL SNAP."