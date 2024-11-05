In the wake of Nuketown, Treyarch gears up to tackle players’ biggest issue with Black Ops 6: The map pools

Treyarch is getting ready to add even more maps to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's multiplayer once Season 1 is out, and they've released a little sneak peek so we can see what's coming.

"Season 1 takes Black Ops to the criminal underground on November 14," Call of Duty's official X account says. "Here's a sneak peek at a few of the new maps coming to Black Ops 6 multiplayer this season." The post includes some details about said maps: There's two new core multiplayer maps, Hideout 6v6 and Extraction 6v6, and a new strike multiplayer map, Heirloom 6v6 and 2v2.

Each of these maps appear to be located at a military base, a coastal hanger, and a museum, respectively. There's been a lot of discussion around the current map pool in Black Ops 6, and even the arrival of Nuketown wasn't able to appease players frustrated with all the terrible spawn points this season (which are seeing many players dying as soon as they spawn).

Under a Reddit post that asks, "Can we talk about how God awful some of these maps are?" alongside an image of all the launch maps with some crossed-off in red like a hit list, players pointed out that some of the maps aren't unsavable, they just have frustrating spawn points.

"Vorkuta could be a really good map, but the spawns are so weird," says one player. Others just say it "plays like Shipment." I don't hate Shipment, and sometimes I get the itch to jump into that hellscape, but I agree that spawning into a map only to die immediately because an enemy player is looking right at your spawn point is frustrating. So here's hoping that Treyarch has been listening to all this feedback since launch and that the new maps that we'll see in Season 1 will have some better spawns.

Other than new maps, players can expect other changes in Season 1. One of the most exciting ones sees Warzone getting integrated with Black Ops 6. There'll be a new Area 99 map and the addition of omnimovement, which has taken a bit of getting used to I'll admit, but even so has been a huge hit in part thanks to controller aim assist getting a huge nerf.