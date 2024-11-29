Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's latest legendary operator skin is a fluorescent anime girl with cat ears, and it strikes fear into the hearts of all

Long before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was released a couple months ago players have been complaining about highly stylistic skins that look ridiculously out of place in Call of Duty games. It got so bad that some players were even asking Activision if they could pay to have the guady skins removed from their matches.

Now there's a new legendary skin up for grabs and instead of looking like a flaming green dragon with enough particles to blind anyone, this time we've got an anime cat girl snowboarder on our hands.

The Snow Time Showtime tracer pack is currently available in the Black Ops 6/Warzone store for 2000 CoD points, which is around £20. This tracer pack comes with the legendary Alvarez anime operator skin, the Polar Rip Goblin MK2 blueprint, the Halfpipe Handler Kompakt 92 blueprint, an Ice Breaker finishing move, a cute hot chocolate weapon charm, a Polar Shred spray, and a double XP token.

You would think that players would be just as angry to see a bright pink and green anime girl running around their lobbies, but it turns out that people are kind of happy with this skin. "If you use this skin, thank you," Kind_Knowledge4856 says. "Thank you for being an easy kill. I'm blind as a bat but with this skin I can spot y'all a mile away."

It's true that this skin stands out rather nicely against most Black Ops 6 maps, and while it may not be realistic, at least it doesn't have clouds of particles and smoke covering its head to make it even harder to land a headshot.

(Image credit: Activision)

Previously the Ghost Dreadwood operator skin was so difficult to spot—especially in Warzone if you went prone or crouched in a bush—it was almost unfair. Then there was the loathed Gaia skin which was also so hard to spot it actually had to get removed from the game and nerfed. Players spent most of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 6 calling for the skin to get binned because its dark brown colour, see-through gaps, and orange accents meant that on maps like Estate or Wasteland (which have a lot of grass and fall leaves) the skin was almost impossible to spot. But even though the Snow Time Showtime skin may be the complete opposite to these heinous additions, it's not entirely in the clear.

To be fair this has nothing to do with the skin itself. It's more about the players who own it. "Only people in my lobbies that have it are the super sweats," one player says. "So even though I can see them I cannot kill them."

The rest of the comments also point out that even though camo skins can be tricky to spot, it doesn't mean brightly coloured skins are ripe for the picking. Oftentimes in most Call of Duty modes everything is so fast paced it doesn't really matter how well you can spot someone else, it's more about how good your reaction times, aim, and map knowledge are. So if you come across this anime girl skin in your lobby just remember to humble yourself before you get too excited.