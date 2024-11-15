'Let us disable that garbage': Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players hate the new skins so much that some are asking to pay for them to be removed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 season 1 has introduced a few skins that some players hate so much they're willing to pay Activision just so they no longer have to see them in every single match.

There are a few skins around this season that are, well, ugly as all hell. These include a new parasite-inspired skin, the Goliath operator skin, and perhaps the most infamous new addition, the Dragon Knight, which looks like something more suited for Destiny or WoW than a Call of Duty game.

"Thanks for this skin," one player who goes by valayavr says. "It is so giant and has so many particle effects that I can't even see its head, and it cuts my frames in half. Masterful move, Treyarch." It's true that there are a lot of particle effects around this skin. Green flames and ashes constantly sputter from its shoulders, which can obscure the head at times.

However, someone else points out that you could actually use the Dragon Knight skin to your advantage if you see someone with it on the enemy team. "In stakeout, if that skin is lead running down a hallway, you basically have a line of blind people to down," another player says. "Got back-to-back fury kills from the same idiot."

But other than this player who has chosen to look on the bright side of the even brighter skin, most players are trying to figure out or just ask for ways to hide the hideous cosmetics for good. "I'd pay not to see other player's skins or tracer rounds," player aizendoto says. "I don't know why the skins in CoD have escalated to this degeneracy. Oh, I know, because people buy this dogshit for some reason. I thought Nicki Minaj was the peak of dogshit, but today I log on, and there is a green glowing dragon that has huge wings and shoots light green explosions that literally make you see NOTHING on impact."

I agree that the cosmetics in CoD have gotten a bit much lately. The problem is that not every game is cut out to be like Fortnite. Cartoonish or quirky characters or gun skins in Overwatch 2 and Valorant work because they match the art style, and these things don't feel too out of place. But getting sliced in half by a Gundam or watching Captain Price run around in a Fallout vault dweller suit just feels weird.

"Please let us turn off cosmetics," another player asks. "If you want that stupid shit, whatever, but let us disable that garbage. I don't need to see dragons and lazers all over the map. Can't we just go back to pre-season? At the bare minimum, disable all the stupid effects on our end. If you want to have an epileptic fit on your end, that should be your problem."

The best part of being able to turn off cosmetics wouldn't just be getting to go one round without having to deal with flashy skins around every corner, but it would also be pretty funny to think there'd be players out there spending money on skins no one else will ever see. If someone wears a gaudy skin in a CoD match and no one's around to see it, does it even exist?