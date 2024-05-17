Fallout is coming to Fortnite

War never changes, but Fortnite sure does, and soon it will change yet again: The Fortnite Twitter account teased today that Bethesda's famed RPG series Fallout is on its way to the game.

The image of the Brotherhood of Steel power armor helmet is unmistakable, while the emojis in the body of the tweet are a little more subtle but still clearly a play on the famous image of a winking, thumbs-up Vault Boy.

(Image credit: Epic Games (Twitter))

There's no indication as to what sort of Fallout stuff the crossover will include, but there's plenty to choose from: Power armor is an obvious choice, along with the famous blue and yellow Vault jumpsuits and surely some form of Vault Boy implementation. Post-nuclear map features also seem like a good bet. And maybe some Ink Spots?

It's been almost 10 years since the last mainline Fallout game, Fallout 4, but the series has been riding high in recent weeks thanks to the hit series on Amazon, which became one of its most-watched shows ever and sparked an across-the-board resurgence for the Fallout games. Given that, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see some show-specific items as well—a Walton Goggins Ghoul skin is definitely one I'd wear. In the game, I mean.

Whatever's coming, we'll no doubt be hearing more about it soon: As noted by IGN, Fortnite's in-game news feed said Chapter 5 Season 3 is set to go live "courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel" on May 24.