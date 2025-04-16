Baldur's Gate 3 just got the Hexblade, one of D&D's most OP multiclass options, and it's still the best 1-level dip you could possibly take

As someone who has played quite a bit of D&D 5e, the TTRPG system that Baldur's Gate 3 is based on, I knew that Hexblade was going to be good. I knew this because it's almost infamous as the pen and paper version's best multiclass dip—pure, unfiltered value for a huge variety of builds.

What I didn't see coming was just how well it'd slot into Baldur's Gate 3's gameplay. I've started a new Honour Mode run where two out of three of my party are hexblades—one Sorcadin, one Swashbuckler Rogue—and I mean it when I say it's borderline overpowered. It's the most potent boost in power to any CHA-based character. That is to say, it's useful for almost half of the classes in the game.

D&D (and Baldur's Gate 3's) places a huge emphasis on Charisma-based classes. Out of the 12 classes in BG3, a whopping five make use of Charisma in some way: Paladins, Sorcerers, Warlocks, Bards, and Rogues. Out of that list, Rogue is the least dependent on Charisma—unless you're playing the Swashbuckler subclass, newly added with patch 8.

In case you've never multiclassed, here's how it works: Instead of advancing your level in one class, you take a level in another. For example, my Sorcadin is currently a level 4 character made up of a level 2 Paladin, level 1 Sorcerer, and level 1 Hexblade Warlock in a violent trenchcoat.

Because of this, what you're looking for in a multiclass dip is value. You're delaying the features of your main class for bonuses elsewhere, and let me tell you, the Hexblade is absolutely stacked. Here's what you get:

Access to the Shield spell, which is useful at every level.

A level 1 spell slot that recharges on a short rest.

Another spell of your choice—I recommend Expeditious Retreat, which gives you a bonus action dash.

A bonus-action curse that increases your crit range against a single target to 19 or 20 on the die. That's a 10% chance to crit, or a 20% chance to crit with advantage.

The ability to make a melee weapon of your choice use Charisma instead of Strength or Dexterity for its attack rolls.

Proficiency with shields, medium armour, and martial weapons.

Access to the Booming Blade and Eldritch Blast cantrips, which are beasts in their own right.

The real star of the show here is the Bind Pact Weapon feature, which makes classes like the Swashbuckler Rogue, (Any) Paladin, and Swords Bard into single-attribute dependent (SAD) monsters. Which is a huge benefit. Usually, these classes would have to split their limited pool of attribute points between their hitting stat and their magic/save DC stat—not so with the Hexblade.

Even then, most CHA-based classes get something useful out of this dip, too. Even a straight-up Sorcerer will enjoy access to shields, medium armour, and Eldritch Blast—grab another level for the Agonizing Blast invocation and you're a pretty much full caster with martial scaling at a distance. You can also quicken spell metamagic your Eldritch Blast and become an arcane gatling gun, casting it twice in one turn.

Swashbuckler Rogues, in particular, will adore both being able to use a shield and the free damage that comes from Booming Blade. Paladins will love actually being able to rely on their control spells as well as their smites, having a ranged backup option in Eldritch Blast, and also getting free damage from the good ol' BB.

And Shield pairs with your level 1 Warlock spell slot like a fine wine to an entree. On tabletop, this is slightly less good because there's not always a guarantee of getting a short rest: In BG3, though, you can rest as often as you have camp supplies for—and if you know how to scrounge up food, you basically always have enough in your pocket.

This comes clutch in Honour Mode. Having an on-demand +5 bump to your AC can mean the difference between life and death if you're being multi-attacked, since Shield lasts until the start of your next turn. It's saved my bacon more than once.

The only downside is the main-hand requirement—meaning that going for a Hexblade character ties them to melee weapons. Eldritch Blast is a nice backup option, but that does throw away a swathe of powerful magic ranged weapons.

Otherwise, though, the Hexblade isn't just a good multiclass, it's often straight-up better than being a single-classed member of most of the game's CHA-based crew: And my powergamer heart is oh-so delighted by that news.