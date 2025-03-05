Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times

News
By
published

If you're on Xbox, you could be preloading right now, but the rest of us have to wait.

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In what I think we can all take as final confirmation that Assassin's Creed Shadows is not going to be hit with one more super-last-second delay, Ubisoft has revealed a somewhat complicated rundown of the game's global preload and unlock times.

The preload times are simple enough: If you're on Xbox Series X/S, you can be preloading right now if you really want to get ahead of the crowd, while those of us on PC can start the ball rolling at 4 pm UTC (8 am PT/11 am ET) on March 17, three days ahead of the March 20 launch date. The PS5 crowd will have to wait just a wee little bit longer, until 12 am local time on March 18.

There's a bit more variation in the unlock times. Console versions of Assassin's Creed Shadows are set to unlock at midnight local time, while the Steam versions will pop simultaneously around the world—that is, 9 pm PT on March 19 (three hours ahead of the console launch), which works out to 12 am ET on March 20 (simultaneous with the console launch), 5 am CET (five hours after the console versions unlock), and so forth.

Unless you're getting the PC edition directly from Ubisoft, that is. In that case, you'll have access to Assassin's Creed Shadows at the same time as the Steam release in the Americas, but six hours earlier in Europe and four hours earlier in Asia and Australia. Ubisoft is French, which I assume plays some role in that particular little twist.

If I'm reading the map right, that is. It's complicated.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Note that unlike a lot of big game launches, Assassin's Creed Shadows will not have any kind of "early unlock" for people who preorder or shell out for a collector's edition. A three-day early access period was originally planned, but Ubisoft scrapped the idea when it delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows into 2025.

Assassin's Creed ShadowsAC Shadows PreviewAC Shadows system requirements2025 games

Assassin's Creed Shadows: All our coverage
AC Shadows Preview: Our hands on thoughts
AC Shadows system requirements: PC specs list
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases

TOPICS
Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Physical copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows leak nearly a month ahead of its release date
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
Despite everything, Assassin's Creed Shadows preorders are 'tracking solidly,' Ubisoft says, 'in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows is delayed again 'to better incorporate player feedback gathered over the past three months'
Avowed companions - Kai
Avowed launch times, release date, and advance access period
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
I played 6 hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows, and folks, I think this one was worth the wait
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
10-series and other old GPUs should be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows says director, and my RTX 3060 Ti sheds a single hopeful tear
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
Desmond sitting in the Animus
13 years on, Ubisoft adds Steam achievements to the one mainline Assassin's Creed game you can't actually buy, but not the updated version you can
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
Despite everything, Assassin's Creed Shadows preorders are 'tracking solidly,' Ubisoft says, 'in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise'
Image of Yasuke striking an enemy in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
10-series and other old GPUs should be able to run Assassin's Creed Shadows says director, and my RTX 3060 Ti sheds a single hopeful tear
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows will let you take your pick from the frame gen and upscaling buffet as 'a mix and match approach is possible'
Image for
The official Assassin's Creed Shadows artbook just got leaked on a hentai site before someone snatched it back down
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
More about assassins creed
Desmond sitting in the Animus

13 years on, Ubisoft adds Steam achievements to the one mainline Assassin's Creed game you can't actually buy, but not the updated version you can
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe

Despite everything, Assassin's Creed Shadows preorders are 'tracking solidly,' Ubisoft says, 'in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the second most successful entry of the franchise'
talk to the joneses fortnite

Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
See more latest
Most Popular
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine
Lenovo Yoga Solar PC
Lenovo's clever solar-powered laptop can turn 20 minutes of sunlight into an hour of video playback but sun-powered mobile gaming still isn't a goer