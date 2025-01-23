Assassin's Creed Shadows PC requirements are here, and it sure seems like forced ray tracing is a normal thing now

When I played six hours of Assassin's Creed Shadows at Ubisoft Quebec last week, I knew it would be the only time I saw it looking this good. Global illumination, ray traced everything, super high framerate—I was test driving a Ferrari knowing I'd eventually have to climb back into my Nissan Versa and go home.

All I hoped is that Shadows' official system requirements wouldn't box out my aging RTX 2080 Super, and now that Ubisoft has finally released the full specs, it sounds like I'll be OK. Here's what we're working with:

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

SELECTIVE RAY TRACING

MINIMUM

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: Low

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce GTX™ 1070 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 8GB/ Intel® Arc™ A580 8GB (REBAR ON)

RECOMMENDED

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 3060Ti 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

ENTHUSIAST

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 12700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super 16GB/ AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 XT 20GB

STANDARD RAY TRACING

MINIMUM

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1080P at 30 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB/ Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

RECOMMENDED

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440P at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: High

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/ AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super 12GB/ AMD Radeon ™ RX 7800 XT 16GB

EXTENDED RAY TRACING

ENTHUSIAST

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 1440p at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel® Core™ Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4080 16GB

EXTREME

Resolution/FPS Using Dynamic Resolution and Upscaling: 4K at 60 FPS

Visual Settings: Ultra

CPU: Intel® Core™ Intel i7 13700k/ AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800x3D

GPU: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 4090 24GB

A lot to absorb, but unless you have one of the most expensive graphics cards on the market, let's assume you can pretty much ignore the "Extended Ray Tracing" suggestions. What sticks out to me is that Shadows is the latest game to not make ray tracing an option—sounds like the feature is fundamental to how the game is lit, similar to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is good news for our eyeballs but potentially bad news for the majority of Steam users on older hardware.

It's not as bad as it could be: Those "Selective Ray Tracing" specs are pretty reasonable if, like me, you're still gaming at 1080p. I'm betting that by "selective," that means yes to global illumination, but no to reflections. Whatever keeps the framerate around a smooth 60.

Curiously, one of these specs include Shadows' install size, just that an SSD will be required (another mandate that's only getting more common). PC Gamer asked Ubisoft about Shadows' install size and we'll update this story if we hear back.