Grab this ridiculously overpowered Yasuke armor as soon as possible in Assassin's Creed Shadows
The Protector's Armor's unique perk is so good I kept it on for the majority of Shadows' 40-hour story.
You ever notice a legendary piece of loot from across the room, lock eyes, and exchange a knowing look that says "We're going to be together forever?" I have, because I'm the proud owner of Yasuke's Protector's Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
A legendary outfit exclusive to Yasuke, the Protector's Armor was one of the first pieces of legendary gear I found in Shadows. Not only did it have by far the highest stats of anything I'd collected up to that point, but it came with a unique perk that's so universally useful that it stuck with me for the majority of my 50 hours in Shadows so far:
- Protector's Armor: Can parry unblockable attacks
No joke. All those red attacks that Yasuke usually has to dodge away from, lest he lose a big chunk of health by trying to block? They become essentially the same as a blue parryable attack. That's a huge deal once you start a castle-raiding crusade, because Shadows' fortresses are overflowing with brutes, elite samurai, and warrior monks who constantly throw out red attacks. With this perk, Yasuke can shrug them off and knock even the largest enemies off balance with just his sword, spear, or club.
Even though I got this armor at level 10, Shadows conveniently lets you drop some gold to upgrade any gear to your current level. Of course, if the Protector's Armor golden frame and crisp blue accents aren't your style—I personally find it too gaudy for Yasuke's humble demeanor—you can always swap its appearance with any other armor you've got, or remap its oxymoronic perk onto another piece of gear once you've leveled up the forge in the Hideout.
Where to find the Protector's Armor in Assassin's Creed Shadows
You don't have to look that hard, honestly. The Protector's Armor is found in a chest in the tenshu of Nijo Palace in the city of Kyoto. You'll spot the palace in the middle of the city—its tenshu is also an eagle viewpoint.
Unfortunately, you can't just sneak into the castle and open the chest. Like all castles in Shadows, you'll have to eliminate all of the elite samurai roaming the grounds before claiming its top prize. There are only two elite samurai in Nijo Palace, so it shouldn't be too much of a problem for Yasuke, even when you first unlock him around level 10.
Morgan has been writing for PC Gamer since 2018, first as a freelancer and currently as a staff writer. He has also appeared on Polygon, Kotaku, Fanbyte, and PCGamesN. Before freelancing, he spent most of high school and all of college writing at small gaming sites that didn't pay him. He's very happy to have a real job now. Morgan is a beat writer following the latest and greatest shooters and the communities that play them. He also writes general news, reviews, features, the occasional guide, and bad jokes in Slack. Twist his arm, and he'll even write about a boring strategy game. Please don't, though.
