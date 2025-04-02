Assassin's Creed Shadows didn't have yellow paint originally, but unfortunately players like me are stupid

My words, not Ubisoft's.

Image for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows didn&#039;t have yellow paint originally, but unfortunately players like me are stupid
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Yellow paint: it's the scourge of our time. Or at least, that's what I've gathered from the approximately 4,000,000 online arguments that are happening about it at any given moment. People—some people—really don't love it when games splash helpful dashes of yellow on every surface you can climb on, calling it daft and immersion-breaking.

Which, hey, I kind of get, and I confess that the sheer volume of lemon daubed across the walls and trees of Assassin's Creed Shadows has stood out to me, a little. But in a chat with GamesRadar, the game's creative director Jonathan Dumont says there's a real good reason for it: we're idiots.

Well, OK, he puts it more delicately. Per Dumont, AC Shadows originally didn't have any yellow paint in it at all, but playtesters kept banging their heads against walls they couldn't climb, or failing to realise a given surface actually was climbable.

"We didn't have it until players were really struggling in playtests to find their path when engaging in [the] hidden trails activity," said Dumont. Problem was, the game's foliage was just too beautiful: "the environment is lush and full, and giving a bit of guidance is needed."

Which makes a degree of sense. The game's hidden trails are pretty much parkour exams that task you with climbing, jumping, and swinging through them to reach a treasure and knowledge point at the end.

They would be a fair bit harder if you couldn't see where you were meant to go, and you can even rationalise it as the shinobi who originally created the course daubing the intended path for participants.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So that's that explained. It doesn't quite explain who's been nailing planks to all the trees in Japan and painting those too, but hey, whatever. At the end of the day, I struggle to get too het up about these things, and if a splash of paint can help players have an easier time navigating the many freerunnable surfaces of Sengoku-era Japan, I guess that's all to the good.

