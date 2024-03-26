Win a $5,000 Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles-themed gaming PC

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is out today, and to mark the big moment publisher Wired Productions is giving away a very beefy Falcon Northwest gaming PC. Alas, we're not eligible to win this big rig ourselves, so we figured the next best thing would be to host the giveaway so you have a shot at it.

This is what's in the box:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-core processor

: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-core processor Memory : 32GB Kingston Fury Beast RGB 6000Mhz

: 32GB Kingston Fury Beast RGB 6000Mhz Graphics : AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB

: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB Storage : Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD

: Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB PCIe M.2 SSD Power supply : Seasonic Vertex GX 1000W

: Seasonic Vertex GX 1000W Motherboard : Asus Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi

: Asus Strix X670E-E Gaming WiFi Cooling : Falcon Northwest Liquid

: Falcon Northwest Liquid OS: Windows 11 Pro

All of the above comes packed into a Falcon Northwest Talon case with RGB lighting, tinted glass panels, ARBG fans, and of course a very sweet Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles paint job. The total build price on this beast is roughly $5,000.

Here's a closer look:

(Image credit: Wired Productions)

For a shot at taking this big unit home as your very own, just enter the raffle via the widget below or at gleam.io (in a nice change of pace, the raffle is "open worldwide," unless prohibited by law), then cross your fingers and wait until April 12, when the draw closes.