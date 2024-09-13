The Penguin Sale on Steam celebrates Batman's pointiest villain by slashing prices on the best superhero games around
Batman games from the Arkham series to Lego Batman and even a bit of Scribblenauts are on sale to mark the upcoming new Penguin series on HBO.
There's a new Batman series debuting on HBO next week, although it's not actually about Batman. It's called The Penguin, and it's about—you guessed it—Oswald Cobblepot, better known in Gotham's underworld as The Penguin.
The series stars Colin Farrell, reprising his role from the 2022 flick The Batman, and he's no Burgess Meredith but early reviews are very positive nonetheless.
All of this is relevant to you here at PC Gamer because in what I am sure is not a coincidence, WB Games is having a big Penguin Sale on Steam.
The short version is that if you're missing any Batman or Batman-adjacent games from your collection, this is a good time to pick them up. The Arkham Collection, including Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, is $10—85% off the regular price—or you can opt for the individual games for $4 each. Arkham Origins is also down to $4, and Gotham Knights is 80% off too, dropping it to $12.
Other Bat-discounts include:
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition - $5 (75% off)
- Injustice 2 - $5 (90% off, although honestly you're probably better off going with the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, which includes all the DLC characters and skins for $1 more)
- Watchmen: The End is Nigh - $2 (60% off, and again you can bundle it up with The End is Nigh Part 2 for another $1)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $14 (80% off)
There's also a nice big bunch of Lego Batman games and DLC discounted anywhere from 50% to 90%, and if you're still playing Scribblenauts you can pick up Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure for $4, 80% off the regular.
For my money, this is peak Penguin villainy:
But even though I probably won't watch The Penguin (not that I have much choice, HBO Max isn't available in Canada) I can't deny that this is a really good sale on all things Batman, and I very much appreciate that they used the classic Penguin look for the header art. The Penguin Sale is live now and runs until September 22.
