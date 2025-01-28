The OG Dying Light is giving away its first DLC in more than 4 years for free, and it's very shiny

Zombies are among the most relentless monsters, whether they are of the classic shambling variety or the modern breed of sprinting corpses. They never give up—not until their brains are smashed in. And Dying Light developer Techland is seemingly no different, doggedly supporting the first game—now a decade old—even as it gears up to launch standalone follow-up Dying Light: The Beast.

To celebrate the series' 10th anniversary, Techland's giving some love to both the OG Dying Light and Dying Light 2, with four weeks of events and freebies. The first week has kicked off with a doozy, too, with the launch of the first DLC for Dying Light in more than four years, which is also being given away for free until February 10.

Dying To Know — Celebrating 10 Years of Dying Light - YouTube Watch On

The 10th Anniversary Bundle will gild you in gold as you carve a bloody path through your zombie pals in the shiny Hotshot Outfit while popping heads with the Dawnbreaker shotgun and Sunburst revolver. For those more intimate moments, you'll be able to whip out your Golden Idol machete and get decapitating. You can even bling up your ride with the Golden Hour buggy paint job. Zombies are notoriously dismissive of the personal style of the survivors slaughtering them, but that doesn't mean you should traipse around Harran looking anything but your very best.

As an excuse to get dressed up, Dying Light is also hosting four weeks of events, which has already kicked off with Hypermode and a double XP event. Hypermode turns your firsts into WMDs that send zombies flying, and your goal is to "decimate 100 zombies with your bare firsts". I have faith in you. That'll be followed by Low Gravity, Super-Crane and Viral Rush.

In Dying Light 2, meanwhile, you'll be able to complete new bounties starting on February 5. Complete two of the four weekly bounties added to Pilgrim Outpost and you'll earn a new charm, and if you complete all four in a given week, you'll net yourself an original Dying Light weapon for use in the sequel. These weekly bounties will run until February 26.

Prospective players will also be able to pick up both games for a steep discount. You can grab the standard edition of Dying Light for a measly £4.19/$5.99, while the Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition is the cheapest it's ever been at £18.14/$19.79. They're both good times, though the sequel does suffer a bit from open world bloat, and feels a tad too busy to be quite as effective a horror game as its predecessor.