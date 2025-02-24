The Katamari Damacy designer is releasing a game about a kid stuck in a T-pose

TO A T | Coming to PC, PS5 & Xbox Series X|S May 28 - YouTube Watch On

Before I get into what To a T is, you've gotta play the trailer above, because the song is sublime. It has the same effect on me as a sincere compliment from a stranger.

The premise of To a T, which you might gather from the trailer (or maybe not, there's a kind of lot going on), is that you're a kid whose arms are always sticking out. The T-pose is a default pose in the 3D modeling world, and game characters have been known to get stuck in it due to glitches. In this case, it's just the "extraordinary posture" of the protagonist, a teenager named Teen.

To a T was announced a couple years ago and is very recognizably a game from Keita Takahashi, creator of Katamari Damacy, and the indie studio he cofounded, called Uvula (previous games include Crankin's Time Travel Adventure, Alphabet).

It's described as an episodic narrative adventure with "a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration," and will release on May 28 on Steam, Xbox, and PS5.