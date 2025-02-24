The Katamari Damacy designer is releasing a game about a kid stuck in a T-pose
To a T stars a teenager named Teen who has an "extraordinary posture."
Before I get into what To a T is, you've gotta play the trailer above, because the song is sublime. It has the same effect on me as a sincere compliment from a stranger.
The premise of To a T, which you might gather from the trailer (or maybe not, there's a kind of lot going on), is that you're a kid whose arms are always sticking out. The T-pose is a default pose in the 3D modeling world, and game characters have been known to get stuck in it due to glitches. In this case, it's just the "extraordinary posture" of the protagonist, a teenager named Teen.
To a T was announced a couple years ago and is very recognizably a game from Keita Takahashi, creator of Katamari Damacy, and the indie studio he cofounded, called Uvula (previous games include Crankin's Time Travel Adventure, Alphabet).
It's described as an episodic narrative adventure with "a strong focus on character, interaction, story and exploration," and will release on May 28 on Steam, Xbox, and PS5.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
