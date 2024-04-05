Star Wars Outlaws story trailer will debut next week
It's finally time to find out what's really going on in Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars adventure.
Brace yourselves, Star Wars fans: A new trailer for Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars Outlaws is set to debut on April 9.
Ubisoft described the reveal as the "story trailer world premiere," which is interesting because a world premiere trailer that provided at least the outlines of the story rolled out in 2023: Kay Vess, scoundrel, freighter-owner, friend to furry creatures who don't speak English, finds herself entangled in the war between the Empire and the Rebellion as she seeks to dig her way out of a bad situation. Sounds a little familiar? Hey, it's Star Wars.
The new trailer will presumably offer a little more clarity about exactly how Kay ends up in whatever trouble is chasing her, who she'll be dealing with on her adventures, why people in the cantina are shooting at her, and what her "way out" of whatever trouble she's in might be.
Yes, it's fair to say that based on what we've seen so far, Star Wars Outlaws looks extremely derivative in the ways this series tends to be. But I hold out some hope that it'll find a way to do its own thing, kind of like Brian Daley's Han Solo Adventure novels, which I loved. Admittedly I was like 12 at the time, and the presence of Imperial and Rebel forces throughout the earlier Star Wars Outlaws trailer suggests that it won't stray quite so far from the familiar core canon as Daley did. But even so, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that next week's trailer will set up something at least a little bit different.
Even if its smuggler story proves familiar, Outlaws hopes to stand out with its worlds. Based on the wide open environments of last year's guided demo, Outlaws is a fully-fledged sandbox game—more open, it seems, than 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It's also a Star Wars game not starring a jedi, which is neat.
We'll find out more next week: The Star Wars Outlaws story trailer is set to go live at 9 am PT/12 pm ET on April 9, on YouTube.
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
Most Popular
By Jeremy Laird
By Andy Edser
By Andy Edser
By Nick Evanson