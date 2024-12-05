Robots at Midnight is a futuristic take on soulslikes where a bunch of murderous automatons are threatening to kill you

I didn't realise that "baseball robot" was a fear I secretly had, but Robots at Midnight has given me a new irrational scary to add to my ever-growing list. The action RPG got a haunting new trailer during our PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted livestream tonight, and along with it a release date: January 29, 2025.

We got to take a closer peep at some of the robots that'll be roaming around Planet Yob—built to be a luxury destination, now turned synthetic nightmare—just waiting to pick a fight with scrappy young protagonist Zoe. Aside from the aforementioned baseball robot—seriously, why is it so ominous dragging its bat along the fence?—there looks to be some more generic wrench-wielding lanky boys, a very short and stout mechanical lad, and a giant terrifying looking robot that gives me major BioShock Big Daddy vibes.

I am curious as to just how or why these robots became so hostile, and what motivated their takeover of Planet Yob. I'm sure those are answers that we'll discover when the full game comes out, but for now I can make up all sorts of fun little origin stories in my head.

Now normally, I'm not much of a soulslike girlie, I must admit. I don't have the patience to bang my head against the same wall over and over again until it breaks, and also I do confess to being kinda bad at this sorta game in general. Luckily, Robots at Midnight promises two difficulty modes—a Hero mode which places more emphasis on story and exploring Yob, while its Masters mode offers a more challenging experience closer to what you'd find in similar games.

Which is grand, because Robots at Midnight is looking to be a great spin on the genre and I'm mighty tempted to dive in myself. You can wishlist the game over on Steam right now, and don't forget, the game launches on January 29, 2025.