Quick, play Ricochet! Valve fans are trying to break the meager Steam concurrents record for the company's least-popular game: 'Justice must be done'

News
By published

The site organizing the event has previously broken concurrent records for Half-Life, Half-Life 2, and others.

Recent updates

Update: That was fast! Moments after publishing this, the Ricochet concurrents hit 166. The Valve classic has finally received the respect it deserves.

SteamDB chart showing Ricochet's concurrent player count spiking to 166 on April 1, 2025.

(Image credit: SteamDB)

Original story: Valve has made some of the most influential games of all time, but Ricochet probably can't be put in that category. The arena combat game from the distant year 2000 is best-known today as the subject of a running joke where, instead of crying out for Half-Life 3, Valve fans demand that the company drop everything to produce Ricochet 2.

It's one of those jokes that has gone on for so long, it's hard to tell how ironic it still is—I think a genuine respect for Ricochet has grown across these two-and-a-half decades. So there may be some real affection in Half-Life fansite LambdaGeneration's call for all of us to give Ricochet some love this April Fool's Day.

Ricochet screenshot

(Image credit: Valve)

The site wants to beat Ricochet's all-time Steam concurrents record as set down by SteamDB: Just 95 simultaneous players, logged six years ago.

"The Ricochet SteamDB all-time peak player count stands at a measly 95 players," says the LambdaGeneration Team. "This is a travesty. We all know Ricochet is the best Valve game ever made. Justice must be done."

The website has managed to boost Ricochet's player count, hitting a 28 player peak at last check, a hearty improvement over the five or so players the game usually hosts, but still a long way off from 95.

LambdaGeneration says it has successfully performed similar stunts for other Valve games in the past, organizing "an online mass-playthrough of Half-Life 2" in 2021 which broke its peak player count at the time (it was later broken when Valve briefly made Half-Life 2 free-to-keep last year and updated it for the 20th anniversary). The Half-Life 2 event was followed by similar events for Half-Life, Half-Life: Opposing Force and Half-Life: Blue Shift.

The Ricochet record attempt has been dubbed #RicochetingTheBar, and is scheduled for right about as I publish this: 7 pm GMT (8 pm BST, 3 pm EDT, 12 pm PDT).

"Team Fortress 2: Classic server host VaultF4 will be providing 200+ slots on Ricochet servers for the event," says the site. There's more about the event on LambdaGeneration.

Ricochet was originally a Half-Life mod which was later released standalone on Steam. Obviously it didn't go on to have the success of Team Fortress or Counter-Strike, but that doesn't mean it wasn't good. Valve describes Ricochet as "a futuristic action game that challenges your agility as well as your aim," and it's $5 on Steam.

TOPICS
Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Editor-in-Chief, US

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
GTA 6

Oh, you tease—we don't know when exactly GTA 6 is coming out because Take-Two's CEO wants 'to maintain the anticipation'
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows armour - Naoe with her arm back about to attack with a katana.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows forgets to make learning history fun
Key art for Honor of Kings: World, showing a series of heroes dashing along behind the player character.

I expected a Genshin clone before playing this upcoming MMO spinoff of a massive Chinese MOBA, but the depth of its hot-swappable combat styles proved me wrong
See more latest
Most Popular
A visualisation of Tetris blocks falling.
'The original Tetris was a survival game': The man who prised Tetris out of the Soviet system recalls how different it once was
The Sims 4 - A Sim waves hello at the door, offering a fruitcake
Inzoi and The Sims start their relationship as life sim siblings with a friendly fruitcake delivery
Patapon 1+2 Replay BON BON BONNN
It took nearly 20 years but one of the best PSP games is finally coming to PC
Steel Hunters hands-on
Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
A chemist in a hazmat suit near a workbench
Schedule 1 roadmap: future plans for the drug-dealing sim include a 'classic fishing minigame,' plus 'parkour' and 'heroin'
Young Inzoi woman sitting on a heavenly throne, staring down upon the mortal world she&#039;s left behind
Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor
Not just crumbs in the CPU socket: Over 100 AMD 9800X3D chips are now reported to have gone pop and the most by far have died in ASRock motherboards
Four heisters standing together
'It's easy to play with other people': Den of Wolves devs confirm that you don't have to talk to your teammates at all to be able to complete missions
Four heisters standing together
Ex-Payday 2 devs think they've solved the problem of player in-fighting for their next co-op heist game: 'The bar is low'
A man wearing a mask
'It satirises itself because it's so freaking evil': Den of Wolves isn't a satire on late stage capitalism but it doesn't help that its doomsday scenario is starting to unfold