Helldivers 2 composer almost gave up on orchestral scores before its monumental success

Prior to the release of Helldivers 2, soundtrack composer Wilbert Roget was considering moving on from writing orchestral music for games, he recently posted. The overwhelming community response to the soundtrack, however, has renewed his faith in orchestral composition for games.

"Before Helldivers 2 came out I considered moving on from writing orchestral game music—it seemed like players were getting tired of it, it's absurdly difficult, time-consuming and expensive to produce, and I wanted to try new things", said Roget.

Funny story: before #Helldivers2 came out I considered moving on from writing orchestral #gamemusic - it seemed like players were getting tired of it, it’s absurdly difficult, time-consuming and expensive to produce, and I wanted to try new things. (1/3) https://t.co/plQ1A5Zx4BNovember 29, 2024

"So imagine my shock at how enthusiastically players responded to HD2's score! From music-reaction vids to covers (even a full metal album?!), I'd never been more encouraged by listeners. For a traditionally-orchestral score, what I thought was impossible came true," he continued.

"And so apropos of Thanksgiving, I'm profoundly grateful for the players, musicians and @ArrowheadGS devs for restoring my hope & passion for orchestral scoring. Award shows rightly have unique tastes, but knowing we’ve reached so many people is the greatest reward possible!" concluded Roget.

Roget's post came in response to Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt, who noted that he thought it was silly that the soundtrack hadn't been nominated for any awards.

Roget's post naturally inspired a whole new round of fans appreciating, and commenting on, the work he'd done on the soundtrack.

Roget is a veteran composer, who has previously done work on Call of Duty: World War 2, Mortal Kombats 1 and 11, Pacific Drive, and Star Wars: Outlaws. He's also a TV composer who most recently worked on Netflix series Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a bonus, earlier this year Roget actually shared an image of his very first concept sketch for Helldivers 2's main theme, "A Cup of Liber-Tea." At the time, he noted that it was much more aggressive and chaotic than the final version. I think we're all glad he kept at it.