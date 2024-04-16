Hades 2 technical test set to begin 'shortly,' signups are open now

Hades 2 is set to launch into early access later this year, but if you don't want to wait that long to see what's cooking you can sign up to get a taste of it sooner in the upcoming technical test, which was announced today on Steam.

The Hades 2 technical test will be limited in scope even compared to the early access version of the game: Developer Supergiant Games said the test version "contains the first major area of the game, and other early-game characters, systems, and content." It's also likely that not everyone who signs up will get to see even that little bit of it.

"A subset of players who request access will be invited to participate via an email from Steam with download instructions," Supergiant said. "We expect to start with a small player population, then grow it over time. So, even if you aren't invited to the technical test right away, you may still be invited later. Our process boils down to: invite some players, fix any problems they run into, invite more players, and so on."

And if you're wondering how long the Hades 2 technical test will run, that too is kind of a fluid situation: "Longer than a week, shorter than a month" is the current estimate.

(Image credit: Supergiant Games (Twitter))

Despite those limitations, there's a lot of excitement for the technical test. The original Hades, released in 2020, earned a 90% review score here at PC Gamer and holds an "overwhelmingly positive" rating across nearly 230,000 user reviews on Steam. Fans have been waiting a long time to get their hands on more, and the looming technical test is good news even for those who don't get in: Supergiant said it aims to conduct the test "as expeditiously as possible," after which the early access launch will take place and everyone will have a shot at it.

"It's important to us to start our forthcoming early access with as few technical issues as possible, so that the focus can be on getting your feedback on the game itself," Supergiant said. "We're very excited to share that game with you soon, and appreciate your patience and support as we prepare!"

To sign up for the Hades 2 technical test, head over to Steam and mash the "request access" button. Testers will be notified via email when they're granted access.