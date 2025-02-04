Capcom announces a remaster of samurai classic Onimusha 2, coming to Steam this year
Six years after releasing the first Onimusha on PC, Capcom's finally giving Onimusha 2 its due.
During a showcase livestream today, Capcom followed up a brief look at its upcoming reboot Onimusha: Way of the Sword with a surprise announcement: a remaster of PlayStation 2 classic Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, coming to consoles and PC sometime this year.
It's about time. We were happy to see Capcom dust off the first game in the series back in 2019, releasing it on PC in playable form for the first time in about 15 years (while there was technically a Windows port back in the day, good luck getting it running). While it's nice when Japanese developers make their back catalogs available on Steam, playing Onimusha: Warlords really just got us excited to see the superior sequel show up in remastered form, too. And then nothing happened for six years.
That streak is, thankfully, now broken. What's widely considered the best game in the series will be out on PC sometime this year.
