A pair of Split Fiction players will be heading to Sweden for an early look at Hazelight's next game after completing a secret challenge so tough, some developers can 'barely' beat it

News
By published

Hazelight boss Josef Fares said it, and apparently he meant it.

Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
(Image credit: Hazelight Studios)

A pair of Split Fiction players will be heading to Sweden to check out the next game from developer Hazelight Studios after becoming the first to prove that they'd completed a secret in-game challenge that's so difficult, some members of the development team can "barely" beat it.

As explained by GamesRadar, figuring out the existence of the challenge, known evocatively as "Laser Hell," was, well, a challenge in itself: You have to first enter a hidden code into an elevator's floor pad trigger in order to get where you need to be. But that's the easy bit: What follows is a level filled with lasers moving and spinning every which-way, requiring spot-on precision and timing to get through—from both players.

What waits at the end, though, is a genuine surprise: An in-game video of Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares congratulating the players on their achievement, and making a pretty big promise.

"Wow! Amazing," Fares says. "You have to understand, this challenge, there are barely people on our team that can make it. It took us a lot of time to finish it, and I'll tell you, this is a crazy, crazy achievement you have done."

After urging people who are watching the clip on YouTube to take a shot at the challenge themselves, Fares continues, "To those of you that are actually in the game seeing this video, I'm super amazed. I'm going to tell you one thing, if you see me in real life somewhere and you can prove to me that you actually did this challenge, I can promise you the first one who does that, I'm going to fly you to Sweden and show you early footage of our next game.

"I promise you that—and then show you some other surprises as well. I guarantee you that. Just grab me wherever, wherever, and just prove it to me, and I promise you I will take you to Sweden and you will have the adventure of your life."

Beating Split Fiction's SECRET ROOM: Laser Hell - YouTube Beating Split Fiction's SECRET ROOM: Laser Hell - YouTube
Watch On

Fares is pretty well known for shooting from the hip and even this in-game video has a certain "grab a camera and let's do it" quality, but he's also true to his word. A few people have shared videos of the challenge on YouTube, including streamer ItzByte who shared the video embedded above, but credit for the world first goes to Chinese speedrunners sharkOvO and E1uM4y.

"VERY impressive!" Fares wrote on X. "I will keep my promise and invite you both to Sweden for an early look of our next game. We'll be in touch!"

(Image credit: Josef Fares (Twitter))

And, for the record, yes, Hazelight is in fact working on something new, even though Split Fiction only rolled out a couple weeks ago: Fares said in a recent interview with the Friends Per Second podcast that early work on its next game has already begun.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Split Fiction screenshot
Split Fiction's latest trailer shows off its side-stories, which let you fly through space and ride giant desert fish in worlds 'completely different' from the main adventure
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
Josef Fares doesn't care what EA thinks, he'll never make a live service game: 'It will not happen with a Hazelight game, ever'
Zoe showing off in front of Mio
Split Fiction review
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
Split Fiction screenshot
It Takes Two follow-up Split Fiction's system requirements are here, and it's verified for Steam Deck and potato-PCs alike
Latest in Action
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
A pair of Split Fiction players will be heading to Sweden for an early look at Hazelight's next game after completing a secret challenge so tough, some developers can 'barely' beat it
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.
Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows knowledge rank - A close-up shot of Naoe with a determined facial expression.
Assassin's Creed Shadows unlock times for each region
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Latest in News
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
A pair of Split Fiction players will be heading to Sweden for an early look at Hazelight's next game after completing a secret challenge so tough, some developers can 'barely' beat it
Helldivers 2
Arrowhead’s CEO got a call from PlayStation when he said players could save their money and wait to buy Helldivers 2 until the servers were fixed: They ‘asked me what the f*** I’m smoking’
A man examines the implant in his beefy arm
New Ark DLC gets AI-generated trailer so awful that the original developer's washing its hands of the whole thing, and fans are in uproar: 'This is disgusting and you should be ashamed'
A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
The United Nations asked Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead if it'd give a talk on psychological manipulation: ‘Could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? … Would we be okay with that? Turns out, yeah’
A photo of a monitor displaying the output screen of Razer&#039;s AI QA Copilot system
It's not for PC gamers but Razer's new AI QA Copilot could ultimately benefit every PC gamer out there, and it's looking like it could be a killer app that AI needs right now
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
More about action
Best Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows skills - A close-up shot of Naoe wearing a blue floral outfit and headband.

Best skills in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon

Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'
Helldivers 2

Arrowhead’s CEO got a call from PlayStation when he said players could save their money and wait to buy Helldivers 2 until the servers were fixed: They ‘asked me what the f*** I’m smoking’
See more latest
Most Popular
Helldivers 2
Arrowhead’s CEO got a call from PlayStation when he said players could save their money and wait to buy Helldivers 2 until the servers were fixed: They ‘asked me what the f*** I’m smoking’
A man examines the implant in his beefy arm
New Ark DLC gets AI-generated trailer so awful that the original developer's washing its hands of the whole thing, and fans are in uproar: 'This is disgusting and you should be ashamed'
A screenshot of Helldivers 2, depicting a Helldiver saluting while wearing an anthropomorphic facemask
The United Nations asked Helldivers 2 studio Arrowhead if it'd give a talk on psychological manipulation: ‘Could we brainwash an entire community to fight for a fascist state? … Would we be okay with that? Turns out, yeah’
A photo of a monitor displaying the output screen of Razer&#039;s AI QA Copilot system
It's not for PC gamers but Razer's new AI QA Copilot could ultimately benefit every PC gamer out there, and it's looking like it could be a killer app that AI needs right now
A photo of a gaming laptop&#039;s screen, displaying the control panel for Razer&#039;s Sensa HD Haptics system
I honestly thought Razer's Sensa haptics stuff was just a gimmick until I tried it with a sim racing setup, and now I'm absolutely sold
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 barbers change hairstyle - Henry sitting on a horse wearing armour.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sold 5 times more than the original in its first month
Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025 logo
Here's how to watch the Future Games Show 2025 Spring Showcase
MSI RTX 5090 Suprim SOC graphics card on a grey background with a gradient
Nvidia has cut the MSRP of RTX 50-series FE cards in the UK and Europe and that means... not a whole lot right now
A young boy uses the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, mounted to a tabletop.
Microsoft's Adaptive Joystick is geared towards 'players with limited mobility' and is available now for just $30
Hollow Knight: Silksong — character art of Hornet, Silksong&#039;s protagonist, brandishing her weapon
Silksong's weary hollows tossed another scrap of hope from Xbox on high, as a blog post namedrops it next to other 'upcoming games'