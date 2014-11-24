Popular

Game of Thrones now available for pre-purchase on Steam

Game Of Thrones

Following a bunch of screenshot leaks and a teaser trailer which confirmed the authenticity of said leaks, comes the arrival of Telltale's Game of Thrones on Steam. The first season, comprising six episodes, is available for US$29.99, but if you get it now you'll receive a 10 per cent discount. No specific release date is provided, though the predictably low-spec system requirements can be perused, as below:

OS: Windows XP Service Pack 3
Processor: Core 2 Duo 2GHz or equivalent
Memory: 3 GB RAM
Graphics: ATI or NVIDIA card w/512 MB RAM
DirectX: Version 9.0
Hard Drive: 3 GB available space
Sound Card: Direct X 9.0c sound device
Additional Notes: Not Recommended for Intel integrated graphics

Here's the trailer again for your viewing pleasure.

