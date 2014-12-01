Game of Thrones: Iron From Ice launch trailer is here

Telltale's take on Game of Thrones arrives tomorrow, but the launch trailer is here today. It's dark, gloomy, violent, and carries a singular message: This is not a good time to be a Forrester.

True fact: When you declare that you are unwaveringly loyal to the crown, and the royal representative asks, "Are you?" it's time to start looking for the door. A "long and sordid history" with the bannermen of House Bolton doesn't help smooth those waters, but such is life when you're a Forrester.

It all adds up to compelling drama on television, though, and hopefully in adventure games as well. We'll find out soon enough: Our review of Iron From Ice, the first episode of Telltale's six-part Game of Thrones adventure, goes up late tonight (Pacific time, so morning in the UK).