Frog Fractions DLC gets a big pile of secrets and achievements

Frog Fractions: Game of the Decade Edition, the Steam remaster of the beloved browser game that teaches you nothing about fractions, is already loaded with secrets, but how about a few more? Maybe some achievements, too? A free update containing plenty of both was released last week, though you'll need the Hop's Iconic Hat DLC to get the most out of it.

Hop's Iconic Hat, which arrived in August, continues the series' penchant for being not at all what it seems. It adds a hat to the base game, and that's all you're told by the Steam page, but donning the hat transforms the game into Frog Fractions 4. That's just how the frog rolls.

See, as creator Jim Crawford confirmed after the release of the DLC, there are four canon Frog Fractions in the Frog Fraction Cinematic Universe. The first was, of course, Frog Fractions, which Crawford rescued from the Flash apocalypse and rereleased as Frog Fractions: Game of the Decade Edition on Steam. Frog Fractions 2 was the ARG that built up to the launch of Frog Fractions 3, which was then discovered inside an entirely different game. It makes perfect sense, then, that this hat DLC is Frog Fractions 4.

Now that it's been out for a few months, players have had plenty of time to dissect the amphibian, so Crawford's crammed another 100 secrets into the DLC that run the gamut from whole new features to new tunes, ranging from the very obscure to the completely obvious.

Amid the secrets are 30 achievements, ten of which are in the base game. They're all hidden, naturally, and Crawford warns that most of them have weird requirements. He recommends looking at the names and images for clues. Achievements that necessitate a bit of sleuthing are the only good achievements.

If you've yet to plunge into the pond, now's a good time to get the whole series. Glittermitten Cave and Hop's Iconic Hat are both on sale, and you can get a larger discount if you get the Frog Fractions Cinematic Universe bundle. The sale ends on October 26.