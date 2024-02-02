Free GOG keys for the objectively best Fallout game are on Twitch Prime right now

Friends, it's once again time to remember that you apparently have a Twitch Prime subscription, and to go rooting through its myriad freebies like a hog hunting for truffles. Today's truffle? Free GOG keys for the best Fallout game. No, not New Vegas. Not 2 either. Certainly not 3, why would you even say that? Look, it's 1, okay? The free GOG keys are for Fallout 1.

That's right, folks. So far as I'm concerned, the Fallout series knocked it out of the park with its first entry. I adore New Vegas and think Fallout 2 is pretty good, but no other entry captured my heart quite like the first game and its pulpy post-apocalyptic aesthetic and grounded story. Comparatively grounded, anyway. It's still a tale of a stringy irradiated man trying to take over the world with a species of Super Mutants, after all, but we're operating on a relative scale here.

If you ask me, Fallout 2 went a bit too far with its pop culture references and edgy humour, while New Vegas was shorn of a lot of the isometric games' pulpy feeling (I attribute that to Bethesda's engine rather than any failure on Obsidian's part, though). Fallout 1 hit the Goldilocks zone, and while the original games remain strangely unremastered—they definitely merit Baldur's Gate-style enhanced editions—there are legions of fan patches out there to get them running beautifully on modern systems.

There are loads of other freebies going, too, and you might as well nab 'em while you're there. If you're anything like me, that'll mean getting a load of free stuff for games you don't play on the off-chance that you one day might. Am I a Destiny 2 player? No. But one day I might be, and if that happens I bet I'll be very glad I picked up the, uh, "Vehement Flock Exotic Emote Bundle" on a chilly February morning in 2024.

You can pick up Fallout and loads of other knick-knacks over on your Twitch Prime subscription page.