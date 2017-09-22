Fractal Design's Define R5 mid-tower case is available for $80

If you're looking to build a quiet system, you can snag Fractal Design's Define R5 chassis at a discount today. Newegg has it on sale for $90, with an additional $10 mail-in-rebate available.

The version that is for sale does not have a side window. It is a black mid-tower enclosure with internal 3.5-inch drive bays (can also accommodate 2.5-inch SSDs) and two dedicated 2.5-inch SSD mounts.

For cooling, it comes with a pair of 140mm fans in the front and a 140mm fan in the back. You can add up to six more 140mm (or 120mm) fans: three up top, two on the bottom, and one on the side. Dust filters help keep things from getting gunked up.

If you'd rather liquid cool, there are spots to install more than one radiator, including up to a 420mm radiator up top (with a thickness limitation of 55mm for both radiator and fan).

You can grab this case on sale here.

