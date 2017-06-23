Forza Motorsport 7 studio Turn 10 is 'learning how to become PC developers'

Microsoft announced at its E3 show that the upcoming racing sim Forza Motorsport 7 will be released for Windows 10 as well as the Xbox One, with a new dynamic weather system and "pretty new lighting effects," as James put it. In a video posted more recently by Nvidia, Turn 10 Studios executive producer Ryan Cooper talked a bit about how the new features will be realized on the PC, saying that "it's all about the details."

"This is really a huge, huge milestone for us. Over the last couple of years, with Forza Motorsport Apex and with Forza Horizon, we've been learning how to become PC developers," Cooper said. "With this version of the game being presented in ultra-high definition 4K, you're going to get a real great sense of immersion. We're really focusing on this version. We want the game to look, sound, and feel unlike anything we've ever created."

Part of that, he explained, will come from the new weather system that was mentioned at E3. "So now when you're barreling down the track at 200 miles an hour, you'll start to see parts shake and rattle. You'll get a greater sense of immersion through our collision cameras, and as storms roll in you'll start to see virga off in the distance, and as it begins to rain, puddles will grow. You might have to take a different drive line, and it really drives up that sense of danger and thrill."

The gameplay clips in the video are taken from the announcement trailer that was unveiled at E3, and it does look spectacular, especially if you're a car guy. Forza Motorsport 7 is scheduled for release on October 3, and we've got the system requirements for you right here.