Forza Motorsport 7 PC system requirements revealed

Shortly after its E3 reveal, Bo detailed what you need to know about Forza Motorsport 7's PC incarnation, covering everything from its proposed launch date to compatible peripherals and frame rate support.

Microsoft has now announced the system requirements you'll need to power up the incoming racer, which you can handily add to the above linked list.

3...

2...

1...

GO!

Lada (minimum)

OS: Windows 10 x64.

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11.

Memory: 8 GB.

Video Memory: 2 GB.

Processor: Intel i5-750 2.67 GHz.

Graphics: NVIDIA GT 740 or NVIDIA GTX 650 or AMD R7 250X.

Integrated Keyboard and Mouse

Lamborghini (recommended)

OS: Windows 10 x64.

DirectX: DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11.

Memory: 8 GB.

Video Memory: 4 GB.

Processor: Intel i5 4460 3.2GHz.

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 or NVIDIA 1050 Ti.

Integrated Keyboard and Mouse

Forza Motorsport 7 is due October 3, 2017. Interested in the launch dates of other E3-revealed games? Check out our comprehensive list of every game at E3 2017 and its PC outlook.