Here's what's been going on in the PC Gamer forum this week

The latest giveaway on the forums is for an epic Everspace 2 bundle. We teamed up with Rockfish Games to give one grand prize winner Alienware products and four runners up a Steam key for Everspace 2. Check out the official giveaway thread and follow the instructions to have a chance at receiving some amazing prizes!

Spellbreak giveaway

We’re giving away starter and master packs for Spellbreak, the latest battle royale where the goal is to become the ultimate battlemage! Spellbreak breaks mages down into multiple classes based on elements such as ice, electricity, fire, and others.

To mark the launch, PC Gamer is hosting a giveaway for our community! 70 winners will win free Spellbreak Master and Starter Pack keys. To enter, leave a comment on the thread saying what feature you would like to see added to the game. Please read the full giveaway instructions before entering.

I would love to see a mode similar to their 9v9 mode be a permanent addition. I like the BR aspect but having the ability to either pick a loadout ahead of time or even go CS style and buy-in between rounds would be awesome.—Dyheph

I have played a very similar game to Spellbreak before, just that it was a 2D version and I was in love with it!! What I love about Spellbreak is combining spells. My current main elements are Wind and Toxic as they are a bit harder to use, and I'm loving the challenge, haha! As for what I would love to see in the future is a 1v1 ARENA mode (no ranked/ranked).—SL Mungl1

(Image credit: Larian)

What RPG did you FINALLY find time to play?

RPGs are some of the most adventurous and time-consuming games to play. Is there any RPG you want to play, but just can’t find the time to try? We’re looking forward to Baldur’s Gate 3, which should hit Early Access next month. Are you playing any RPGs in the meantime? Let us know in the forums.

As a big RPG fan I always feel so cursed. My free time is so limited and every RPG constantly touts its 9000+ hours of campaign and sidequests. My list of RPGs to play (both new and old) is constantly growing and the best feeling is finally getting to knock one off the list. —Lauren Morton

Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy IX Final Fantasy X (remaster) Persona 5 all within the span of this last year ..... why did I wait so long to play these Masterworks Currently working on Persona 3, Persona 4, Tales of Vesperia, YS Origins, Ni No Kuni II, Dragon Quest, Nier Automata.—Octavarium

(Image credit: Supergiant Games)

What soundtrack fits into a game perfectly?

A game is nothing without its soundtrack. Hearing in-game music truly creates the mood for the type of world you’re exploring. You feel like you’re actually there. From rock to orchestral, multiple types of soundtracks have left great impressions on the PC Gamer community. Community member Kolerman tackles the question of what soundtracks fit perfectly? The discussion included soundtracks from retro games to current-gen titles.

Silent Hill’s, at least the first four games soundtracks. Not only they’re works of art on their own (I love Akira Yamaoka’s music) but, with their peculiar mix of dark electronica and trip-hop, they help enhance the games’ unsettling atmosphere quite a lot.—MauMM

Two games that come to mind are Age of Empires and Minecraft. Oh, also the Monkey Island games. I still look up the OST on YouTube sometimes.—Pifanjr

