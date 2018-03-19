Fortnite's time-limited 'Blitz' mode is now live

"Blitz," a limited-time game mode for Fortnite that promises "faster and more intense matches," is now live. Blitz mode matches feature boosted treasure and ammo spawns, increased resources and health, begin with the storm circle already closing in, and are capped at a maximum of 15 minutes in length.

Swift storms and lots of loot ⏱️ Blitz Limited Time Mode available now! pic.twitter.com/6h1IfITLVaMarch 19, 2018

As detailed in the 3.3 patch notes, here's a more precise measure of what you can expect:

Blitz has much shorter storm times resulting in faster & more intense matches! Maximum match length is 15 minutes.

The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island.

Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.

Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.

Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time.

Supply Drop spawn interval lessened from 180s (+/- 30s) to 80s (+/- 20s).

Supply Drop descent time shortened from 60s to 30s.

Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased.

Harvesting resources doubled.

Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 100.

Treasure chest health increased from 200 to 500.

Ammo box health increased from 120 to 250.

Epic hasn't said when the mode will end, but a 50v50 mode ran for a little over a week late last year, while the Sniper Shootout mode began on January 29 and ended on February 2. In other words, don't count on it being around for very long.

