Fortnite's new mode is like prop hunt meets red light, green light

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite's newest LTM, Junkyard Juke, is arguably one of its most fun in months, and it's coming straight from the Fortnite Creative World Cup.

The whole mode pits four teams against one another. One team takes a turn transforming themselves into props of varying sizes and trying to sneak their way into an incinerator at the center of the map. The other teams will stand atop a tower trying to shoot those mysterious gnomes, trash bins, and water heaters. All the while, the shooting team periodically has their sight blocked by a giant black screen, and the props on the ground can see a literal red light and green light indicating when they're safe to move.

Bigger objects score you more points, but they're bigger and easier to hit, which makes sense. There's also a bunch of difficult-to-spot tires that bounce you into the air and ruin your stealth. Of course, the team with the most points wins, and the other three take an L.

It's the most fun I've had with an LTM in Fortnite in some time, and part of that is probably because it's well-designed enough to be featured in the Fortnite World Cup. The routes you can exit the spawning area provide players enough options to sneak around, and the overall design feels sharp, like you won't get unfairly caught on architecture, which isn't always the case with some custom modes. The only major downside I've seen thus far is that players will leave early if you're losing, which kind of sucks.

