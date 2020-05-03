Fortnite's limited-release Star Wars loot returns for May 4th

Fortnite developers Epic games would like to also celebrate corporate Star Wars-themed holiday May the 4th, so they're bringing back their past Star Wars themed content for a limited time. From today, May 3rd, through May 5th you'll be able to snag the old stuff. You can get the Rey, Kylo Ren, and rather slick Sith Trooper outfits from the shop. You can also get lightsabers in four colors, which is frankly pretty cool except I don't know why you'd want to own any lightsaber other than Mace Windu's purple one.

"Fulfill your destiny. #StarWarsDay is almost here and the Rey, Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper Outfits are back in the Shop!", says their relentlessly cheerful Twitter account. "Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!," it continues.

There's no mention for the other Fortnite skin you can get, for a classic white Stormtrooper, if you purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on the Epic Games Store. That's actually 40% off right now and it is a pretty good game, per our review.