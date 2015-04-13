Fortnite video spends an hour explaining weapons and traps

Fortnite looks set to capitalise on two of gaming's biggest preoccupations: building and killing things. The above developer video focuses on the latter, and spends nearly an hour doing so. It's a handy guide to the game's weapons and traps, and it features a bunch of gameplay footage as well, though the morsels of information you'll garner from senior systems designer Cameron Winston are more enlightening.

If you want a chance of being part of the alpha, you can sign up here. Fortnite is free-to-play and expected to release some time later this year.

