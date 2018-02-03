Fortnite update 2.4.0 adds a minigun to the mix

The Fortnite 2.4.0 update was meant to be out yesterday, but as explained in this Reddit post, ongoing technical issues with the previous update forced a slight delay. Those have since been cleared up, and the update is now live—and that means you can finally get your hands on that sweet minigun you've been lusting after.

The minigun, which is available in Battle Royale, drops from chests and supply drops, uses light ammo, and fires almost as quickly as an SMG. Just guessing here, but I would imagine its big benefit (aside from looking supremely cool) is sustainability: SMGs have to be reloaded often, but a minigun should be able to hose down crowds for as long as you can hold the button. (Admittedly, everything I know about miniguns I learned from Jesse Ventura, but it seems like a reasonable bet.)

Over on the Save the World side of things, the new Cozy Campfire, available via a trap schematic in the Event Store will heal all allied players and defenders in a 3x3 area around it. There are also a pair of new Expedition types: People Runs, which enables small amounts of players to be gathered, and Trap Runs, which does basically the same thing but for traps.

A number of changes and bug fixes have been made to both modes, but there are still a number of known issues, including chests in Battle Royale that are sometimes empty, and players sometimes being unable to select a card choice when opening an Upgrade Llama in Save the World.

Because of concerns with the stability of the 2.5.0 update, the planned Valentine's and Spring It On events have been pushed back by a week. To fill the void, the current storm event will be extended in next week's 2.4.x update. The updated released schedule is:

Patch 2.5.0 (~2/14)

Valentine’s Event

Special Valentine’s questline - A Love Story, told the Fortnite way. ;)

Valentine’s-themed Heroes

Cupid Crossbow

New reactive quest type

Opt-In Difficulty increase for greater challenge and rewards

Patch 3.0.0 (~2/21)

Spring it on Event: Week 1 of the ‘Spring it On’ questline released!

New Event Store items!

Complete in-game music overhaul (Orchestra Edition)

Patch 3.1.0 (~2/28)

Stamina Part 1 - Player Movement

Quest Map Improvements

Spring it on: Event Week 2 of “Spring it On” questline released! New Event Store items!

Inventory w/ Crafting in FE

Epic also posted a new Fortnite developers update video today, touching on some of the technical issues plaguing Fortnite and reiterating its plan to compensate players with with battle stars for Battle Royale players, and 1600 seasonal gold for Save the World owners. Systems designer Eric Williamson also explained why the Sniper's Shootout mode had a revolver (because it's weird to shoot at someone who's right next to you with a scoped rifle, basically) and talked about some other upcoming limited-time modes including one called Blitz and another that will be "somewhere between squads and 50 vs 50."

Additionally, there's a new Shooting Test TLM coming that Epic will use to gather data on Fortnite's weapons. More information on what you can expect from that is available at epicgames.com, and you can dive into the full 2.4.0 patch notes here.