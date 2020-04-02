Fortnite: Skye's coastal campsite locations

This week, Fortnite tasks you with finding all five of Skye's coastal campsites, but these things are pretty small, so they can be difficult to find. Thankfully, we've gone ahead and scoured the coast of the entire map for all campsite locations.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Pretty much every campsite of Skye's will have some telltale markings, like a rock with a painted face, or a stuffed toy, or a telescope. Otherwise, these are remarkably small environmental details, so it can be easy to mistake other campsites for one of Skye's.

Skye's Coastal Campsite Location 1: In the southeast section of the map (H7), at the foot of the mountain, just down the hill from a cabin and a stone's throw from the actual sandy coastline.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Skye's Coastal Campsite Location 2: Located in D8, at the southern tip of the map. You'll find it in a patch of purple flowers/grass, under the watchful gaze of the giant pipe man art structure.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Skye's Coastal Campsite Location 3: This one is located only about a hundred yards or so from Fort Crumpet, which is northwest of Sweaty Sands.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Skye's Coastal Campsite Location 4: In C1, east of the lighthouse. Should be within sight of the lighthouse, so as long as you can see it, you should be good.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Skye's Coastal Campsite Location 5: Just southeast of Steamy Stacks.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Odds are you'll have to do a couple of matches to get all these locations down, but once you know where to look, you should be able to knock this one out fast enough. Maybe snatch a helicopter if you really want to push yourself.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and previews.