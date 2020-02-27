How to hide in Fortnite's secret passages

Where are the secret passages in Fortnite? Fitting in well with the Top Secret theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 are these hidden routes being discovered by players as they pick apart the updated map. Once you get to know them, they can be a great way out of trouble, be it from the storm, other players, or some persistent henchmen.

In this fresh batch of Brutus' Briefing tasks, you need to find and travel through three different Fortnite secret passages to complete the challenge. Sometimes they spit you out in a different part of the overland map, or in a secret base belonging to one of the game's new factions. Either way, here's how they work and how to find them.

Fortnite secret passages: how to find and use them

In terms of where you can find these hidden routes, completing another week 2 challenge will help you kill two birds with one stone. Follow our guide in finding various Fortnite Shadow safe houses, and you'll be well on your way to completing this objective.

Just get ready to get a little mucky, though: entrances to Fortnite secret passages often require you to get into a public toilet or even dive into some bins, so at least make sure you're packing some hand sanitiser for after.

When it comes to using one, the process is nice and simple. When you approach the entrance to the passageway, just press 'E' to 'Hide'. Once you've done that you'll be whizzed through a tube to the other side in a matter of moments. Do this three separate times, and the challenge is done and dusted.