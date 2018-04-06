Fortnite's new raven skin and glider finally make it edgy enough for the cool kids

Everyone and their family dog are playing Fortnite, but a select group of those too cool to play 'a cartoon game with bad graphics' have held out since Battle Royale's launch last year.

No longer. The Raven skin and Feather Flyer glider have arrived, finally giving Fortnite the rough edges and attitude it's been missing from the start. Once glued to the stark, plain violence of PUBG, the roughest-hewn teens now have no excuse not to make the leap. I suppose dropping around $28 on V-Bucks is still quite the barrier to entry, but I dropped more money on AFI t-shirts and skate shoes back when.

Take a look at the new cosmetics below and consider whether it's one of Fortnite's best skins, because it is. Like the rest of Fortnite's cosmetic items, the raven skin and glider won't be around forever, but this isn't the last time you'll have a chance at looking dour as hell. Items rotate in and out of the store every couple of days, so stay vigilant and the darkness will return soon enough.