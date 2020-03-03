Fortnite patch notes 12.10: wreak tactical havoc with proximity mines

The Fortnite patch notes 12.10 make some fixes and add new weapons to the world famous battle royale. Following months of waiting, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is here. That said, Epic Games isn't sitting on its hands: we now have a second major Fortnite update to keep battle royale feeling fresh as a daisy.

This newest refresh isn't just a string of bug fixes—although there are those, too—we're also getting the Fortnite proximity mine. According to the in-game description, these explosive gadgets are mines that "explode when enemies get too close."

Of course, with a major new set of Fortnite patch notes that ushered in the new season, there are some new bugs to squash. I've detailed them below, plus what else you can expect from the fresh weapon to add to your Victory Royale-chasing arsenal.

Fortnite patch notes 12.10: proximity mine

Proximity mines do exactly what you'd expect: they deal damage if an enemy player gets to close to them. It adds a new nuance of tactical play, letting you better hold down a specific location by placing these explosive pads in wait for other players to 'find' while trying to sneak up on you.

Not only will enemy players have to soak up 50 damage, it'll also alert you to their location and mark them. Now they'll be all nice and softened up, and you can see them through walls. Proximity mines could be spotted in the season 2 battle pass trailer, but thankfully it's in our hands already.

Sometimes Epic details the patch notes in full on its website, but that doesn't seem to be the case this time. However, thanks to its Trello board, we have a good idea of the kinds of hitches and glitches that've been tackled in 12.10, plus what's being addressed in future. Here are the bug fixes we know about so far:

Unable to close map with map input if bound to directional pad up.

Weak point hits not registering when very close to them.

XP gain from XP Coins not appearing in XP bar.

Teammate arrows flickering/temporarily disappearing in Team Rumble.

Flair style of Y0ND3R incorrectly locked.

Big Haul Glider variant may not unlock.

There you go, that's everything you need to know about what's new in Fortnite.